Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Sponsoring Blood Drive May 31
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Did you know that 1 pint of blood can save up to 3 lives?
Please join Thomas Real Estate, Inc. on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at a community blood drive. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.
Schedule your appointment in advance at www.redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: THOMASREALESTATE). Continue to build North Myrtle Beach and save lives by supporting the American Red Cross.
All presenting donors will receive an American Red Cross aluminum water bottle. In addition, Thomas Real Estate will provide treats from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. This year, Thomas is proud to celebrate its 60th year of Touching Lives and Making Memories. For more information, go to thomasrealestate.com.
Please join Thomas Real Estate, Inc. on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at a community blood drive. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach.
Schedule your appointment in advance at www.redcrossblood.org (sponsor code: THOMASREALESTATE). Continue to build North Myrtle Beach and save lives by supporting the American Red Cross.
All presenting donors will receive an American Red Cross aluminum water bottle. In addition, Thomas Real Estate will provide treats from Mister Softee’s ice cream truck (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. This year, Thomas is proud to celebrate its 60th year of Touching Lives and Making Memories. For more information, go to thomasrealestate.com.
Contact
Thomas Real Estate Inc.Contact
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
Categories