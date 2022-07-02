On August 23, 2022, Stoddard Media and the Rotary E-Club of the South Will Host Shelton Stevens, Retired 25 Year Executive Director of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Shelton Stevens was the late humor columnist and author Lewis Grizzard’s UGA fraternity brother and occasional roommate. Following a successful career in the sporting goods industry, Shelton was asked to take over fundraising at Egleston. That became Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Atlanta, GA, July 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lewis Grizzard hosted charity golf tournaments such as the Gator Hater before the annual Georgia-Florida football game. Proceeds went to many charities, including Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.
Lewis Grizzard raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Under Shelton’s direction, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta raised many millions of dollars.
Founded in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization that brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in the world.
There are over 46,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.4 million individuals known as Rotarians.
Rotary E-Clubs meet the needs of service minded people for whom a brick and mortar location is not feasible. Like other Rotary clubs, e-clubs meet regularly, carry out service projects, support The Rotary Foundation, and socialize. But instead of meeting in person, they connect through the Internet.
Most Rotary E-Club of the South members live and work in Georgia, yet one member is based in Jacksonville, Florida. The E-Club welcomes any member, ideally with interests in the Southern United States.
Rotary E-Club of the South meets via ZOOM on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. They meet in person at least once quarterly for a service project or only to socialize. Dues are only $200 per year, paid at once or in two annual payments of $100.
Rotary International’s global goal has been eradication of polio. Each Rotary Club serves their local community as members see fit. The Rotary E-Club of the South recently sent shoes to The Ukraine. In 2021, members united to paint the offices of Family Promise, whose goal is to end homelessness.
Do you have a heart for service? If so, the Rotary E-Club of the South can work to benefit a cause dear to you.
Stoddard Media handles Public Relations for Rotary E-Club of the South.
For more information, please contact:
Peter Stoddard, Membership Chair
Rotary E-Club of the South
Stoddard Media
stoddardmedia@gmail.com
678-725-5889
https://rotaryeclubofthesouth.org
Stoddard Media handles Public Relations for Rotary E-Club of the South.
