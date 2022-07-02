On August 23, 2022, Stoddard Media and the Rotary E-Club of the South Will Host Shelton Stevens, Retired 25 Year Executive Director of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Shelton Stevens was the late humor columnist and author Lewis Grizzard’s UGA fraternity brother and occasional roommate. Following a successful career in the sporting goods industry, Shelton was asked to take over fundraising at Egleston. That became Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.