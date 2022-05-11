Alliance Corp’s James Canada Featured in New Titan 100 Book
St. Louis, MO, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- James Canada, CEO of Alliance Corp, is featured in a new book Titan 100, recognizing and celebrating St. Louis’ top 100 CEO’s and C-Level executives.
The book profiles the leaders of the St. Louis Titan 100 class of 2022 recognizing the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry based on exceptional leadership, vision and passion.
According to Jaime Zawmon, Founder and President of Titan 100, over 200 applicants pursued St. Louis Titan 100 recognition. An independent committee of St. Louis’ industry experts reviewed, scored and selected this year’s list. Winners were honored at a special banquet at The Factory in Chesterfield, MO.
Titan 100 cites Canada’s drive and leadership that have turned Alliance into a fast-growing and highly successful technology firm. “Leadership is one of the keys to our success, and I believe a leader attracts a following when his or her actions show evidence of tact, patience, fairness, firmness and generosity,” Canada said.
In addition to building Alliance from scratch in 2009 into a $3 million+ company, Canada is most proud of Alliance receiving recognition as one of the largest corporate philanthropists in the St. Louis metro area by the St. Louis Business Journal. In 2020 the Alliance team generated 700 local volunteer hours with key recipients including United Cerebral Palsy and Gene Slay’s Girls and Boys Club. “We believe on paying it forward to others without expecting something in return and giving back to the community in which we live,” Canada added.
The Alliance leadership team, in addition to Canada, includes Steve Brown and Jared Peno, who share a philosophy of giving back more than you receive. It has helped the company form key relationships that continually build the firm while upholding high business ethics and integrity, all staying true to their Midwestern values.
About Alliance Corp
The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors — an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co
