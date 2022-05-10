Cmr Institute's Board of Directors Vote on New Chairman, Vice Chair
Roanoke, VA, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CMR Institute's Board of Directors recently held their annual meeting and selected new leadership, electing Dr. Jeffrey Farber as Chairman of the Board and Dr. Mark Sorrentino as the Vice-Chair.
Jeffrey Farber, MD, MBA, FACP, a board-certified geriatrician and internist, is the President and CEO of The New Jewish Home, a non-profit health system for older adults in NYC. Prior to this, Dr. Farber served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Population Health at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. Dr. Farber also serves on the Executive Committee of the Boards of Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) and Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS).
“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve CMR Institute and work alongside such an accomplished and dedicated group of fellow Board members in support of Michelle and her talented management team.” - Jeffrey Farber, CMR Board of Directors Chairman
Mark Sorrentino, MD, MS, has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. He is currently the Vice President, Center for Pediatric Clinical Development & Center for Vaccines & Emerging Infectious Diseases at ICON and leads the global pediatric center of excellence. Prior to joining ICON, Dr. Sorrentino spent 5 years as the global chair and founder of the pediatric practice area overseeing all aspects of strategy and clinical development in pediatrics. He was also the global therapeutic head of critical care.
"Dr. Farber and Dr. Sorrentino have both served as members of CMR’s Board of Director’s for a number of years and, as physician leaders, bring tremendous expertise and insight to CMR Institute’s strategy and non-profit mission. I am delighted that they have been unanimously elected to serve in these leadership positions and am grateful for their ongoing service to CMR," said Michelle O’Conner, President and CEO of CMR Institute.
