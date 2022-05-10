CMR Institute's Board of Directors Welcomes New Board Member
Roanoke, VA, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CMR Institute's Board of Directors recently held their annual meeting and selected new leadership, along with voting in a new board member, Andrew Krumerman, MD.
Andrew Krumerman, MD, is an Attending Physician in the Division of Cardiology and Division of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Montefiore, as well as a Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“It is my pleasure to welcome Drew to CMR’s Board of Directors, where I am confident his many talents and vast experience in healthcare will further strengthen our robust cadre of lay leaders.” - Jeffrey Farber, CMR Board of Directors Chairman.
Dr. Krumerman is a founder of the Montefiore ECG Research Group. Through this forum, he has mentored medical students and young physicians interested in pursuing academic careers. His research focuses on disparities in health care, malignant early repolarization, and sudden cardiac death as well as tools and techniques to minimize fluoroscopy during catheter ablation procedures.
Dr. Krumerman is actively sought out to collaborate with faculty both inside and outside of the Montefiore Health System. He is an investigator in multicenter, NIH-sponsored trials such as the CABANA study and the Women’s Health Study. He has also collaborated with the Sarcoidosis Clinical Research Group, studying sarcoidosis in World Trade Center-exposed firefighters. Dr. Krumerman is currently board certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology.
