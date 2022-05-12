Ignitarium is a Gold Sponsor at IESA AI Summit 2022
San Jose, CA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ignitarium is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at the IESA AI Summit 2022, being held on May 11 & 12, 2022.
IESA AI Summit 2022 is a global virtual summit with an objective of sharing insights on how AI is driving the hardware and software ecosystem across industry verticals. With a global audience of 5K+ delegates from 100+ countries, the 2-day summit has a lineup of 27 sessions with 50 eminent speakers who are amongst the best of industry experts, policy makers and global thought leaders.
Focused on AI in hardware and software industries, the summit will give attendees direct access to thought leaders who will talk about the Future of Computing, AI in Semiconductors, Perception AI and more in keynote addresses and panel discussions.
Ignitarium will have three of its distinguished engineering leaders as speakers at the event:
- Ramesh Shanmugham, COO and Co-founder, Ignitarium will be part of the panel discussion with other industry experts and entrepreneurs to share his insights on "Automotive AI."
- Pradeep Sukumaran, Ignitarium’s VP – AI and Cloud Software Division, will be a keynote speaker at the conference, with a 25-min presentation on "Perception AI at the Edge."
- Dr. Roshy John, Strategic Consultant – Robotics and AI, will share his insights as a keynote speaker on "Industrial Automation & AI."
Register here https://iesaaisummit.org to be a part of the Summit.
Nishi Anna
1-669-900-5155
https://www.ignitarium.com
nishi.anna@ignitarium.com
