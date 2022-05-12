AppsTek Announces New Location in Canada
Dallas, TX, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AppsTek, a US-based IT services company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in Toronto, Ontario.
This expansion will allow AppsTek to capitalize on growing market opportunities in the region and increase strategic partnerships. Opening an office in Toronto will strengthen its IT service capabilities in the fast-growing market of North America.
In addition to the company headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the new office location in Canada expands the company’s footprint and supports its global growth strategy.
“The opening of AppsTek’s new office is one of the major changes for the company after the pandemic. As the company continues to increase its client base across Canada, locating in Toronto provides a strong foothold for the company to develop and deepen its support for clients across regional Canadian markets,” says Venkata Gutta, Chairman & Founder.
About AppsTek
AppsTek provides customized, strategic IT consulting services for companies ranging from mid-size to Fortune 100 enterprises across a wide range of industry verticals. Successful implementation of various projects makes us strive to deliver end-to-end enterprise IT solutions.
Company website: www.appstekcorp.com
Contact
Devika Das
