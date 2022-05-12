SottoPelle® Recognizes Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Altoona, WI, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2021.
Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Winona State University in 1997. Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, worked as an RN for nineteen years before returning to school. Attending The University of Cincinnati, Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, received her Master's in Nursing and became a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine. After practicing in Urgent Care, Family Practice, and Occupational Health for two years, Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, was ready to use her passion for quality of life for her patients by using Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy.
Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, has a great passion for ensuring everyone gets evidence-based, high-quality care individualized for their needs and goals. Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, believes that everyone deserves the highest quality of life possible, and BHRT can help with that.
Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, recently stated, "I am truly amazed by the transformation I have seen in patients using BHRT in the form of pellets! I knew it would be good, but not this good! Patients sleep better in days, have more energy in weeks, and feel less moody and depressed. But what makes me even happier is knowing the benefits of balancing hormones for the brain, heart, and bones. With life expectancy getting older, we can have a higher quality of life longer!"
Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, is married with three children and three dogs. They love to explore new trails, waterski, downhill skis, and camp together.
"We are proud to be associated with Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT," states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method. "We are thrilled to have Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
View additional information about Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C, or to contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® Directory Listing:
https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/sondra-duerkop-np/
Provider Information:
Sondra Duerkop, BSN, MSN, FNP-C
Seven at River Prairie
1470 Rivers Edge Trail, Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 930-1944
Company Information:
SottoPelle® Method is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
marketing@sphrt.com
Source SottoPelle® Method
