Kelleher + Holland, LLC Awarded 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois
Kelleher + Holland, LLC was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois as well as Best Places to Work for Women.
North Barrington, IL, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kelleher + Holland, LLC was recently named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Suburban Business.
This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Kelleher + Holland, LLC is one of only 46 businesses in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees) in Illinois to receive this honor. The full-service law firm with 50+ teammates was also named to the Best Places to Work for Women list.
“It is a special honor to receive this award - we strive to be a place where our teammates feel valued and enjoy working here together,” said Founding Member Andrew Kelleher. “We are delighted to be recognized and continue to hire new talent to grow our team.”
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The remaining 75% of the evaluation consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
“Knowing that the majority of the evaluation process is based on our teammates’ feedback makes this award much more meaningful,” adds Founding Member Robert Holland. “We have a special group of people here.”
Kelleher + Holland, LLC, a full-service law firm dedicated to protecting individuals, families and businesses alike, offers a wide breadth of legal services, including estate planning + trust administration, corporate + employment law, personal injury + litigation, tax + asset protection, family law, and commercial + residential real estate. Headquartered in North Barrington with six locations in Illinois, Florida and New Jersey, the firm has attorneys licensed in multiple states throughout the country. For more information, please visit kelleherholland.com.
For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com
