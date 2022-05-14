Gone But Not Forgotten: 9/11 and COVID-19 Victims Remembered
Bladensburg, MD, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Gone but not forgotten is a new project created to honor and remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 and to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The project covers more than 224 countries and territories with people who died from the deadly pandemic.
“It is a huge undertaking, the first of its kind of this scope to date,” said Thony Anyiam, an inventor, and fashion designer by profession, and the founder of Gone but Not Forgotten project.
The idea is to put a face to the millions from near and far lands across the globe that lost their lives to COVID-19. Stories, told by those who knew and loved them the most—stories that are not shown on the evening news.
Anyiam said, “The goal is to make the website a permanent memorial stay on the Internet, where people can post and read stories about the lives of friends, family members, and ordinary folks worldwide that died from the deadly virus, and how the loss affected their lives for free!”
New stories are added daily as they come in. You can submit and read stories in any of the major languages using the language translator menu.
