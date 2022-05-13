Catalyst 2030 Announces 2022 Awards Finalists
Catalyst 2030, the global movement of people and organisations, have committed to applying bold new strategies in pursuit of the SDGs have unveiled the finalists of the annual Catalyst2030 Change Awards 2022.
The vision of the movement’s global catalyst Change Awards 2022, now in its second year, is to celebrate individuals and organisations that drive co-creative collaborations that confront some of the world’s most pressing problems. This includes exploring solutions to challenges such as poverty, food insecurity and inequal access to education, skills training and healthcare to accelerate attainment of the SDGs to make the world a better place.
The General Assembly, seven jurors and a 12-member awards committee had selected more than 60 finalists. The awards committee is co-chaired by Social Imperative, Founder and Board Member, Matthew Bishop and Breakthrough, CEO Sohini Bhattacharya. “As a movement of dedicated social entrepreneurs and innovators, we are resolute in our pursuit to achieve the SDGs and support individuals, organisations and governments, who share and work towards our common goals. We also want to celebrate their successes. Our annual awards ceremony is just one way we highlight the achievements of our members and allies. They demonstrate how our movement is impacting the world to make it a far more just place for everyone," spokesperson for Catalyst 2030 Jeroo Billimoria said.
The 2022 finalists cut across sectors and included leaders who continuously distinguished themselves within philanthropic, government, business, bilateral and multilateral endeavors. At the same time, they advocate for the development and implementation of strategies geared towards the achievement of ambitious SDGs by 2030.
Finalists include the following individuals and organisations in alphabetical order by awards category:
Finalists | 2022
Corporates
Itaú, Brazil
Lavazza Group, Italy
L’Oreal Paris, India
SAP, Germany
17 Ventures, Jordan
Donors
1. Leader in Learning
Azim Premji Foundation, India
Pathy Family Foundation, Canada
Paul Hamlyn Foundation, United Kingdom
Veddis Foundation, India
Wellspring Foundation, United States
2. Leader in Trust
HalfMyDaf, United States
Human Capability Foundation, United Kingdom
Pathy Family Foundation, Canada
Wellspring Foundation, United States
Women Moving Millions, United States
3. Leader in Partnership
Azim Premji Foundation, India
Fundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
Veddis Foundation, India
Wellspring Foundation, United States
Women Moving Millions, United States
4. Leader in Collaboration
Cartier Philanthropy, Switzerland
H&M Foundation, Sweden
Imago Dei Fund, United States
MacArthur Foundation, United States
Wellspring Foundation, United States
Governments
1. Africa
Kwale County Government and Ummah Initiative Group, Kenya
Ministry of Health/Government of The Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesotho
2. Americas
Alcaldía de Condoto, Colombia
City of Orlando, Florida, United States
3. Asia Pacific
State of Maharashtra, India
Victorian Government, Australia
4. Europe
Pact for Impact, Government of France, France
Government of Spain, Spain
5. MENA
Bahrain Science Center for SDGs (BSC), Bahrain
Government of Jordan Social Security Corporation (SSC), Jordan
Multilaterals and Bilaterals
European Commission, Belgium
Global Affairs Canada – “Canada Helping Women and Girls” Initiative, Canada
Sida – Regional Cooperation in Africa, Sweden
The winners of the global awards in the respective categories will be announced on 22 June 2022 at the Catalyst 2030, Chang Awards 2022 virtual ceremony. Catalyst 2030 congratulates all the nominees, collaborators, jurors and finalists.
