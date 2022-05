Catalyst 2030 Announces 2022 Awards Finalists

Orlando, FL, May 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- awards.catalyst2030.net/2022-awards/ Catalyst 2030, the global movement of people and organisations, have committed to applying bold new strategies in pursuit of the SDGs have unveiled the finalists of the annual Catalyst2030 Change Awards 2022.The vision of the movement’s global catalyst Change Awards 2022, now in its second year, is to celebrate individuals and organisations that drive co-creative collaborations that confront some of the world’s most pressing problems. This includes exploring solutions to challenges such as poverty, food insecurity and inequal access to education, skills training and healthcare to accelerate attainment of the SDGs to make the world a better place.The General Assembly, seven jurors and a 12-member awards committee had selected more than 60 finalists. The awards committee is co-chaired by Social Imperative, Founder and Board Member, Matthew Bishop and Breakthrough, CEO Sohini Bhattacharya. “As a movement of dedicated social entrepreneurs and innovators, we are resolute in our pursuit to achieve the SDGs and support individuals, organisations and governments, who share and work towards our common goals. We also want to celebrate their successes. Our annual awards ceremony is just one way we highlight the achievements of our members and allies. They demonstrate how our movement is impacting the world to make it a far more just place for everyone," spokesperson for Catalyst 2030 Jeroo Billimoria said.The 2022 finalists cut across sectors and included leaders who continuously distinguished themselves within philanthropic, government, business, bilateral and multilateral endeavors. At the same time, they advocate for the development and implementation of strategies geared towards the achievement of ambitious SDGs by 2030.Finalists include the following individuals and organisations in alphabetical order by awards category:Finalists | 2022CorporatesItaú, BrazilLavazza Group, ItalyL’Oreal Paris, IndiaSAP, Germany17 Ventures, JordanDonors1. Leader in LearningAzim Premji Foundation, IndiaPathy Family Foundation, CanadaPaul Hamlyn Foundation, United KingdomVeddis Foundation, IndiaWellspring Foundation, United States2. Leader in TrustHalfMyDaf, United StatesHuman Capability Foundation, United KingdomPathy Family Foundation, CanadaWellspring Foundation, United StatesWomen Moving Millions, United States3. Leader in PartnershipAzim Premji Foundation, IndiaFundación Comunitaria de Puerto Rico, Puerto RicoVeddis Foundation, IndiaWellspring Foundation, United StatesWomen Moving Millions, United States4. Leader in CollaborationCartier Philanthropy, SwitzerlandH&M Foundation, SwedenImago Dei Fund, United StatesMacArthur Foundation, United StatesWellspring Foundation, United StatesGovernments1. AfricaKwale County Government and Ummah Initiative Group, KenyaMinistry of Health/Government of The Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho, Lesotho2. AmericasAlcaldía de Condoto, ColombiaCity of Orlando, Florida, United States3. Asia PacificState of Maharashtra, IndiaVictorian Government, Australia4. EuropePact for Impact, Government of France, FranceGovernment of Spain, Spain5. MENABahrain Science Center for SDGs (BSC), BahrainGovernment of Jordan Social Security Corporation (SSC), JordanMultilaterals and BilateralsEuropean Commission, BelgiumGlobal Affairs Canada – “Canada Helping Women and Girls” Initiative, CanadaSida – Regional Cooperation in Africa, SwedenThe winners of the global awards in the respective categories will be announced on 22 June 2022 at the Catalyst 2030, Chang Awards 2022 virtual ceremony. Catalyst 2030 congratulates all the nominees, collaborators, jurors and finalists.