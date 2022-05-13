Maritime Lawyer Amanda Ross to Discuss "Laws Southwest Florida Boat Owners Need to Know"
Fort Myers, FL, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Maritime Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross will present to the Rotary Club of Fort Myers on May 17 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater. During her interactive discussion, she will provide information on boating under the influence, best practices with regard to title, registration and insurance, as well as address any audience questions.
Ross was elected stockholder at Henderson Franklin in 2020. She focuses her practice in the areas of transportation (automobile, marine, trucking) liability, premises liability, negligent security, wrongful death, construction litigation, and product liability. Ross also represents vessel owners, marinas, and associations and writes on various aspects of maritime law on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog.
Throughout her legal career, Ross has received much recognition, including being named a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine who noted her work in admiralty and maritime law in years 2019 and 2021. She has been named a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers, a “Top Up & Comer” by the South Florida Legal Guide, and a “Best Up and Coming” attorney by Florida Trend Legal Elite.
Ross received her undergraduate degree from Stetson University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami Law School, cum laude. She is a member of the Stetson University Alumni Board and is an active member of the University of Miami Hurricane Club. Ross also volunteers with the Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida, Teen Court of Lee County, Bonita Springs Little League, and Pinewoods Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization. Ross is fluent in both English and Spanish. She may be reached at 239-344-1249 or by email at amanda.ross@henlaw.com.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Ross or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
