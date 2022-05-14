Platinum Educational Group Continues to Support Health Professional Students
Grandville, MI, May 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Platinum Educational Group, the Testing, Scheduling, Competency Tracking, and Compliance Reporting Experts, understands the struggles and obstacles that are presented to students obtaining higher education in the healthcare industry. In 2015, Platinum Educational Group launched its inaugural scholarship program geared at EMS students. In 2016, the company expanded its product line to include the Nursing and Allied Health fields. It seemed only fitting to expand its scholarship program to include the hardworking and dedicated students in those fields as well. Platinum is proud to continue offering $1000 scholarships in each of those professions in 2022.
Platinum’s goal is to provide students entering the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health fields with assistance in funding his or her early higher education. This scholarship is intended for students in certificate or undergraduate degree programs. Platinum Educational Group CEO, Jason Jensen, states, “Our annual scholarship program is something we get excited about at Platinum. Some people struggle with enrolling in healthcare programs due to financial hardship and we are grateful to be able to provide these awards.”
There are three scholarships offered and are one-time awards. Potential candidates interested in applying need to fit the criteria below and have all images and paperwork submitted by July 29th, 2022, at www.platinumed.com/scholarships. All three scholarships will be decided and recorded via a random drawing using the www.random.org website and awardees will be announced on August 3rd, 2022. Each Scholarship award is for $1000 and will be given directly to the awardee’s institution.
Guidelines to be eligible for the 2022 scholarship offerings:
· Applicant must be enrolled in a certificate or undergraduate EMS, Nursing, or Allied Health program at the time of awards distribution on August 3, 2022.
· Follow and accept all scholarship contest rules including photos
· Provide proof of enrollment if awarded a scholarship
“This year we are going in a different direction,” said Platinum’s Director of Marketing, Jeremy Johnson. He added, “Instead of requiring essays for our scholarships, we are asking potential awardees to post a picture on their social media platforms with specific hashtags and submit the link to our website.” He also noted, “We wanted to make our 2022 scholarships as easy, fun, and engaging as possible.”
For full details and to apply for the Platinum Educational Group Scholarships Program go to www.platinum.com/scholarships.
Platinum Educational Group is a global leader in online testing, scheduling, competency tracking, and compliance reporting. Platinum Educational Group markets include the Emergency Medical Services, Allied Health, Nursing, and Health Science industries. They provide the most valid and reliable online testing for EMT/Paramedic, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), and Registered Nurse (RN) training institutions. Their skills tracking and scheduling software programs include the EMS, Nursing, and Allied Health professions. With more than 20 years of online software solutions expertise, Platinum educational Group serve several thousands of individuals, businesses, and organizations globally.
The Testing, Scheduling, Competency Tracking, and Compliance Reporting Experts
4370 Chicago Drive SW, Suite B #205 | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-818-7877 | info@platinumed.com
Contact:
Jeremy Johnson
Phone: (616) 818-7877 X2904
