Vantera Coffee Bean Company Thrives by Its Mantra: "Build the Business, That Builds the People, Who Tells the Stories, That Builds Hope"

Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC), a newly developed startup company that is already known for their remarkable excellence in the production of high-quality coffee beans from Ethiopia, proudly announces a new company motto — “A Better Way Everyday.” VCBC is bullish on creating jobs, economic development, building up communities, helping young people develop and grow businesses, such as their licensing partnership with New York’s Chef Kelvin Fernandez, a Dominican American.