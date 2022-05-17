Vantera Coffee Bean Company Thrives by Its Mantra: "Build the Business, That Builds the People, Who Tells the Stories, That Builds Hope"
Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC), a newly developed startup company that is already known for their remarkable excellence in the production of high-quality coffee beans from Ethiopia, proudly announces a new company motto — “A Better Way Everyday.” VCBC is bullish on creating jobs, economic development, building up communities, helping young people develop and grow businesses, such as their licensing partnership with New York’s Chef Kelvin Fernandez, a Dominican American.
Sunrise, FL, May 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Our mission is to develop great coffees with and for the exceptional chef and taste master Chef Kelvin, and so far, the reviews on our coffee have been exceptional,” says Don Polk, the executive chairman of VCBC. “Helping young people develop and grow businesses by providing them with the needed support to develop economically and to build up their communities, are among our core values,” he added. Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC) deals directly with farmers in Ethiopia through their sister companies based in Ethiopia, and consistently maintain strict quality of their coffee beans. They primarily deal with Ethiopian coffee and as such, have a vested interest in the wellbeing of Ethiopian farmers. VCBC shareholders include Vantera Holding Corp, Gaim Hagos, an entrepreneur and native of Ethiopia, and Vantera Commodities Group LLC who is an evolving market leader in the commodity trading of crude oil, refined petroleum products, precious metals such as GOLD/Au and PLATINUM/Pt and high quality gemstones such as rough and polished diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires and opals.
Vantera Coffee Bean Company “is committed to deal solely with high quality green coffee beans, and as such, has a vested interest in the wellbeing of the farmers,” says Gaim Hagos, chief operating officer. Hagos further explained, “we also have a social, ethical, moral, paternal, maternal, and ancestral obligation to support our farms and workers. We have a special affinity to the women who work for and with us and have developed a program that will enrich, grow, and protect the life, future, education, health and net worth of and for women and their children. This initiative launched in Ethiopia early February 2022.”
Vantera delivers outstanding, and on-trend coffee and cappuccino flavors in addition to high-quality green coffee beans, professional roasting, and blending - to satisfy the extremely great taste standards of its clients and their customers.
In addition, beginning in July 2022, VCBC will provide full equipment solutions to its customers, including a variety of coffee brewers, liquid coffee and cappuccino machines, espresso machines, iced tea brewers, and specialty equipment.
About Vantera Coffee Bean Company
Vantera Coffee Bean Company, (VCBC), a majority African and Black American owned company, which was initially started in early 2020 by some of the Vantera Holding Corp and Haileslassie Ambaye Industries executives, is managed by a group of highly skilled and experienced men and women who comprise over 40 years of coffee industry experience. VCBC, (a member of Vantera Commodities Group, LLC family of companies), was established for the purpose of the development, production, sales and distribution of high-quality coffee beans. Haileslassie Ambaye, who was the founding chairman of Vantera, brought over 25 years of invaluable coffee business experience and expertise to the Vantera startup. After the majority of VCBC was recently acquired by Vantera Holding Corp, Don Polk, who was vice chairman of VCBC, became the executive chairman of Vantera. The company is also owned by a major leading Ethiopian coffee producer and a leading Ethiopian logistics company.
The original coffee company was founded by Ethiopian American family members, selling Ethiopian specialty coffee primarily to the distributors under the Hydasey Coffee label. Under the private labels of high-profile customers, various trade styles or under Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC). Don Polk, who is also the company’s interim president & chief executive officer, stated in an interview, “we aim is to be a primary 'go-to' company for the best coffee Ethiopia has to offer, as well as other high-quality coffees grown in Africa or other regions throughout the world. We source our green coffee beans directly from thousands of farmers through our in-country based sourcing companies or partners. We are directly involved in every step of the way until the final green or roasted beans are delivered to our customers. We ensure and deliver consistent quality by maintaining strict quality control on the ground via vertical integration.”
