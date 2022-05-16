Baton Rouge Gets Closer to Zero-Emission Transit Fleet with Recent Delivery of Battery Electric BYD 35-Foot K8Mm Buses
Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BYD Thursday announced the delivery of three more American-made all-electric buses to the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge.
The zero-emission, smooth-riding K8M 35-foot buses were built BYD at its Lancaster, Ca., Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility. Each vehicle is equipped with a 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within three hours.
The most recent delivery represented the final installment of a nine-vehicle purchase by CATS from BYD, the world’s leading electric-vehicle manufacturer. CATS, which provides transit service across Louisiana’s capital city, has committed to growing its zero-emission bus fleet to at least 50% of the total number of vehicles it operates.
“We care about reducing emissions and protecting the environment. The more electric vehicles we have, the better it will be for all of us,” said Dwana Williams, CATS Interim Chief Executive Officer.
BYD’s partnership with the transit agency earned CATS the “Rising Star” award from the Louisiana Clean Fuels organization. Every American-built, zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department.
“We’re proud to support CATS’ commitment to providing zero-emission transit in Baton Rouge, with all-electric buses that are made here in the United States and employ technology that is revolutionizing the industry,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President of Operations.
The K8M 35-foot buses also are noted for their reliability and smooth, quiet ride. Each has a 32-passenger seating capacity and a 28-passenger standing capacity.
“Our passengers love the new vehicles,” CATS’ Williams said. “They’re amazed at how the buses look, how quiet they are, and how nice the ride is.”
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Frank Girardot, Sr. Director Communications frank.girardot@byd.com; (213) 245-6503.
About CATS
CATS is the public transportation provider for the cities of Baton Rouge and Baker and delivers more than 200,000 passenger trips each month. The agency provides service seven days a week, 363 days a year. For more information, visit brcats.com.
The zero-emission, smooth-riding K8M 35-foot buses were built BYD at its Lancaster, Ca., Coach & Bus Manufacturing facility. Each vehicle is equipped with a 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within three hours.
The most recent delivery represented the final installment of a nine-vehicle purchase by CATS from BYD, the world’s leading electric-vehicle manufacturer. CATS, which provides transit service across Louisiana’s capital city, has committed to growing its zero-emission bus fleet to at least 50% of the total number of vehicles it operates.
“We care about reducing emissions and protecting the environment. The more electric vehicles we have, the better it will be for all of us,” said Dwana Williams, CATS Interim Chief Executive Officer.
BYD’s partnership with the transit agency earned CATS the “Rising Star” award from the Louisiana Clean Fuels organization. Every American-built, zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of carbon dioxide over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Transportation Department.
“We’re proud to support CATS’ commitment to providing zero-emission transit in Baton Rouge, with all-electric buses that are made here in the United States and employ technology that is revolutionizing the industry,” said Patrick Duan, BYD’s Senior Vice President of Operations.
The K8M 35-foot buses also are noted for their reliability and smooth, quiet ride. Each has a 32-passenger seating capacity and a 28-passenger standing capacity.
“Our passengers love the new vehicles,” CATS’ Williams said. “They’re amazed at how the buses look, how quiet they are, and how nice the ride is.”
About BYD
The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.
For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Contact: Frank Girardot, Sr. Director Communications frank.girardot@byd.com; (213) 245-6503.
About CATS
CATS is the public transportation provider for the cities of Baton Rouge and Baker and delivers more than 200,000 passenger trips each month. The agency provides service seven days a week, 363 days a year. For more information, visit brcats.com.
Contact
BYDContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories