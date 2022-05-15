National Eosinophil Awareness Week (May 15-21, 2022) Recognizes Impact of Eosinophil-Associated Diseases
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will celebrate the 15th annual National Eosinophil Awareness Week (NEAW) from May 15-21, 2022. APFED is engaging people across the world to raise awareness of eosinophil-associated disorders.
Eosinophils (pronounced “ee-oh-sin-oh-fills”) are a type of white blood cell that is formed in the blood marrow. They are part of the immune system and help with infections, inflammation, and allergies. If a person has too many eosinophils, without a known cause, they may have an eosinophil-associated disease.
Many patients experience a delayed diagnosis of eosinophil-associated diseases. The diagnosis depends on where in the body the eosinophils are found. Eosinophils may affect different parts of the body, including but not limited to the gastrointestinal tract, heart, sinuses, blood, lungs, bladder, and connective tissue.
Eosinophil-associated diseases are rare. They are chronic conditions that require long-term management. They can also be debilitating and impact quality of life. The conditions affect both adults and children.
In 2007, the U.S. House of Representatives passed House Bill 296, an initiative spearheaded by APFED, to officially recognize the third week of May as NEAW. Since then, advocates have increased efforts during this special week to shine a public light on eosinophil-associated diseases and the impacts of living with them.
“Although we work year-round to educate, National Eosinophil Awareness Week is a dedicated time to increase efforts to teach the public and medical communities about symptoms, diagnostics, and treatments. When symptoms are recognized more quickly, the diagnostic timeline decreases, and patients can start treatment sooner,” said Mary Jo Strobel, APFED’s Executive Director. “We are calling on everyone to join our community’s efforts to educate, and to learn about these conditions and their impacts.”
APFED is grateful to its education partners for supporting its 2022 celebration of National Eosinophil Awareness Week. This includes Abbott, Allakos, Arena Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers SquibbTM, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Nutricia, Sanofi, and Regeneron. Their support provides APFED with the means to increase the dissemination of educational materials to patients, providers, and the public with broad outreach.
To learn more about eosinophil-associated diseases and ways to celebrate National Eosinophil Awareness Week, please visit apfed.org/NEAW.
About American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
Founded in 2001, the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that assists and supports patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated disorders, by providing education, creating awareness, supporting research, and promoting advocacy. To learn more, visit apfed.org.
