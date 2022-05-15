Nancy Barkley, Owner of Honeymoons and Get-a-Ways to Write and Deliver ConnecTALKS: Exploring Luxury Romance Travel
During ConnecTALKS: Connections Wedding and Honeymoon Tourism mentor and the owner/founder of Honeymoons and Getaways, Nancy Barkley, will touch on the newest trending arm of the "World of Weddings": Romance travel.
Philadelphia, PA, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Encompassing more than just destination weddings, Nancy will explore the opportunities to grow your wedding partner community, driving economic growth to destinations and restoring local economies positively.
The luxury hospitality industry is shaping the future of the multibillion-dollar destination wedding industry, making this sector crucial for economic recovery. Research submitted into the Journal of Tourism and Gastronomy Studies stated in June 2021: “Wedding tourism, one of the newly emerging products in tourism, provides a range of economic benefits resulting from the travels of couples and guests to the region and contributes economically not only to the destination but also to the components of the tourism sector and the subsectors.”
