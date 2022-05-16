Christine Kourik Earns Annual Sales Production Award
RE/MAX Honors Christine Kourik of RE/MAX Alliance Group in Anna Maria Island, Florida, for Outstanding Business Performance.
Holmes Beach, FL, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Christine Kourik of RE/MAX Alliance Group has qualified for the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Award in 2021. The Chairman’s Club Award honors high-achieving agents for their service to buyers and/or sellers during the past year. This is the second year Kourik has received this award.
“It’s truly an honor to receive this recognition,” said Kourik. “I am fully committed to providing my clients with a smooth and rewarding real estate experience.”
Kourik is a consistent top producer specializing in luxury and waterfront homes, vacation properties and investment properties. She recently earned the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company. Her commitment to professional development and client service is reflected in her numerous designations, including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) certification and e-Pro designation.
She is based in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217, and can be reached at (941) 538-7414 or home@christysproperties.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
“It’s truly an honor to receive this recognition,” said Kourik. “I am fully committed to providing my clients with a smooth and rewarding real estate experience.”
Kourik is a consistent top producer specializing in luxury and waterfront homes, vacation properties and investment properties. She recently earned the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company. Her commitment to professional development and client service is reflected in her numerous designations, including Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), the Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource (SFR) certification and e-Pro designation.
She is based in the Anna Maria Island office at 5316 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217, and can be reached at (941) 538-7414 or home@christysproperties.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
Categories