Market Broker's Giving Foundation Assists the Ukraine
Market Broker's ongoing support for the victims of war in the Ukraine.
Tokyo, Japan, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Market Broker and its affiliated partners have been working together since the start of the Ukraine invasion by Russia to provide humanitarian support to the Ukraine and some of the neighbouring countries affected by the violence there. These philanthropic commitments will provide immediate and long term assistance to these affected countries in hopes of alleviating some of the human tragedy they are experiencing. The aid is life saving medical equipment and medicine, high energy food, water and thermal blankets. Market Broker has raised $4.8 million since the beginning of the invasion and will continue its humanitarian fund raising in support of the Ukraine government and its citizens. The money and supplies have been donated to different agencies assisting the Ukraine, including The Red Cross, Central Emergency Response Fund (UN), Doctors Without Borders and Refugees International. These agencies are international organisations that have decades long track records of going to different disaster/war zones and getting aid to those in need. They have existing administrative infrastructure and supply chain networks in place that get international assistance to the affected areas quickly and
efficiently.
The CEO of Market Broker said, “In the coming weeks, displaced and uprooted refugees will receive much needed supplies to help alleviate the tragic situation occurring in their country.”
Market Broker’s Giving Foundation responds to major disasters and humanitarian crises, utilising their staff, technology and long standing partnerships to reduce hardships and assist in restoration and recovery of devastated infrastructure and lives.
Categories