Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Strategic Partnership Between HSQ Group, Inc. and The HFW Companies
Tampa, FL, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The HFW Companies, a leading professional services and growth partner to architecture and engineering firms throughout the country, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with HSQ Group, LLC, one of the most prominent civil engineering companies in South Florida.
Of the partnership, Benchmark International Senior Associate Cole Moecklin stated, “The HSQ team was very selective in their partner search process, and we worked very closely with the team to find just the right fit.
Led by founders Jay Huebner, Nour Shehadeh, and Antonio Quevedo, HSQ has served South Florida for over 18 years. Their team of engineers and designers provides high-quality civil engineering, roadway design, water resources, site planning, and land surveying to both public and private clients.
“We’re excited to partner with HFW and their talented team who share our vision for delivering successful project outcomes to clients. We look forward to being part of the collective expertise provided by all of the HFW member firms. This partnership is the springboard for growing our business in Florida and across HFW’s geography,” said Antonio Quevedo, President of HSQ. “We are convinced that HFW is the right platform for expanding our business.”
“HSQ is welcomed to our team,” said Michael Hein, AIA, Chief Executive Officer of The HFW Companies. “HSQ is a leader at the local, regional, and State levels in Florida, providing an exceptional experience to their clients. HFW’s investment will allow them to continue making great progress toward their growth strategy by adding more staff and capabilities, expanding services, and gaining new clients.”
Hein commented further, “With the addition of Jay, Nour, and Antonio as industry leaders, backed by their exceptional team, we’ve taken another significant step toward building the preeminent national, integrated group of architecture and engineering firms concentrating on infrastructure in the country.”
Based in St. Louis, HFW is an AEC industry professional services company investing in architecture and engineering firms that serve metropolitan and infrastructure markets and are open to aligning with a partner for growth. Its member firms, grounded by technical excellence, solve the most important problems facing our built environment, making communities better through creative design, engineering, and planning.
Benchmark International Transaction Director William Sullivan added, “HFW’s investment strategy is clearly anchored to highly favorable – and critically important – long-term trends in U.S. development and infrastructure. We know that the HSQ partnership will be a key part of extending that mission in the Southeast, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have played a role in this combination.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
