Opportunities for Improving Close Combat Warfighter Capabilities at Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Warfighter Systems Summit
DSI’s 4th Annual Warfighter Systems Summit will take place this June 16-17, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.
National Harbor, MD, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 4th annual Warfighter Systems Summit, taking place this June 16-17, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. This year’s summit will focus on improving the lethality, survivability and mobility of the close combat Warfighter., highlighting this year’s theme “Achieving Physical and Cognitive Overmatch for the Close Combat Warfighter.”
Attendees at DSI’s Warfighter Systems Summit will have a unique opportunity to engage in open and honest conversation with key decision makers and acquisition authorities about the future of US close combat forces. Attendees will gain valuable insights into navigating the Warfighter capabilities acquisition processes and will hear about the solutions urgently needed by Warfighters to ensure the US maintains a tactical overmatch over its adversaries.
The 2022 Warfighter Systems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Anthony Potts, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier
- Brig Gen Stephen Jost, USAF, Deputy Director, Joint Strategic Planning, J-5, Joint Staff
- BGen Eric Austin, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, MCCDC, HQMC
- Dr. Patrick Baker, SES, Director, ARL, CCDC
- Col Wendell Leimbach, Jr., USMC, Director, Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO)
- Dr. Frank DiGiovanni, SES, Deputy Director, N95, OPNAV
- COL Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, JPEO Armaments & Ammunition
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
– Developing and demonstrating new capabilities that will increase survivability, lethality, mobility and mission flexibility for the near future close combat Warfighter in MDO.
– USMC capabilities development in support of Force Design 2030 : Ensuring the overall training and equipping of the USMC with fully integrated infantry combat capabilities.
– Evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army.
– Equipping the Warfighter for operating in subterranean and dense urban environments including assured PNT in contested or denied environments, and utilizing intermediate force capabilities in densely populated areas.
– Current DoD Humans Directorate research activities for enhancing optimal Warfighter performance.
– Human- machine teaming in support of military tactical operations and decision-making processes and how can we optimize human performance with manned, unmanned, and autonomous systems for seamless multi-domain operations
– Optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation.
– Improving Warfighter support capabilities for Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) for the Navy.
– Filling Warfighter capability gaps to combat terrorism.
– Developing & integrating superior clothing to provide the Soldier state-of-the-art protection.
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Warfighter Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://futurewarfighter.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Attendees at DSI’s Warfighter Systems Summit will have a unique opportunity to engage in open and honest conversation with key decision makers and acquisition authorities about the future of US close combat forces. Attendees will gain valuable insights into navigating the Warfighter capabilities acquisition processes and will hear about the solutions urgently needed by Warfighters to ensure the US maintains a tactical overmatch over its adversaries.
The 2022 Warfighter Systems Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Anthony Potts, USA, Program Executive Officer, PEO Soldier
- Brig Gen Stephen Jost, USAF, Deputy Director, Joint Strategic Planning, J-5, Joint Staff
- BGen Eric Austin, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, MCCDC, HQMC
- Dr. Patrick Baker, SES, Director, ARL, CCDC
- Col Wendell Leimbach, Jr., USMC, Director, Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office (JIFCO)
- Dr. Frank DiGiovanni, SES, Deputy Director, N95, OPNAV
- COL Russell Hoff, USA, Project Manager, Close Combat Systems, JPEO Armaments & Ammunition
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
– Developing and demonstrating new capabilities that will increase survivability, lethality, mobility and mission flexibility for the near future close combat Warfighter in MDO.
– USMC capabilities development in support of Force Design 2030 : Ensuring the overall training and equipping of the USMC with fully integrated infantry combat capabilities.
– Evolving the Adaptive Squad Architecture for the Army.
– Equipping the Warfighter for operating in subterranean and dense urban environments including assured PNT in contested or denied environments, and utilizing intermediate force capabilities in densely populated areas.
– Current DoD Humans Directorate research activities for enhancing optimal Warfighter performance.
– Human- machine teaming in support of military tactical operations and decision-making processes and how can we optimize human performance with manned, unmanned, and autonomous systems for seamless multi-domain operations
– Optimizing Warfighter training with modeling and simulation.
– Improving Warfighter support capabilities for Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO) for the Navy.
– Filling Warfighter capability gaps to combat terrorism.
– Developing & integrating superior clothing to provide the Soldier state-of-the-art protection.
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 4th Warfighter Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://futurewarfighter.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
warfighter.dsigroup.org/
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
warfighter.dsigroup.org/
Categories