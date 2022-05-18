Rebuilding Together Day: 40 Years and Nearly 15,000 Homes Rebuilt in Houston

Rebuilding Together celebrated with elected officials, board members, corporate partners, staff, volunteers, and guests to recognize the 40th anniversary of the non-profit organization. The program included Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rebuilding Together Houston Founder Rob Mosbacher, Jr., and Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland. They highlighted the work accomplished, which averages one family served every day for forty years Houston.