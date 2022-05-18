Rebuilding Together Day: 40 Years and Nearly 15,000 Homes Rebuilt in Houston
Rebuilding Together celebrated with elected officials, board members, corporate partners, staff, volunteers, and guests to recognize the 40th anniversary of the non-profit organization. The program included Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rebuilding Together Houston Founder Rob Mosbacher, Jr., and Rebuilding Together Houston CEO Christine Holland. They highlighted the work accomplished, which averages one family served every day for forty years Houston.
Houston, TX, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Rebuilding Together (RT) held a special celebration for elected officials, board members, corporate partners, staff, volunteers, and guests to recognize the 40th anniversary of the non-profit organization. Sponsored by Reliant and Valero.
The City of Houston, Harris County, State House and Senate, and Governor of Texas all proclaimed it Rebuilding Together Day.
The program included Mayor Sylvester Turner, RT Houston Founder Rob Mosbacher, Jr., and RT Houston CEO Christine Holland, highlighting the work accomplished during the past 40 years with nearly 15,000 homes rebuilt in the Houston market, which averages one family served every day for forty years.
“For the last 4 decades, Rebuilding Together has been THE non-profit leading the effort in repairing homes of low-income elderly, US military veterans, and working families in need,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
As part of the special day, volunteers from the presenting sponsors made repairs on two homes. Reliant helped the Ortiz family, and Valero helped the Cantera family. RT began these projects with contractors providing emergency plumbing repairs after the freeze of February 2021. Then RT moved them to the East End Community Revitalization Program to replace their roofs, stabilize the structures, and make other internal repairs. All of this work was provided at no cost to the homeowners.
See more, including photos and video at https://rebuildinghouston.org.
The City of Houston, Harris County, State House and Senate, and Governor of Texas all proclaimed it Rebuilding Together Day.
The program included Mayor Sylvester Turner, RT Houston Founder Rob Mosbacher, Jr., and RT Houston CEO Christine Holland, highlighting the work accomplished during the past 40 years with nearly 15,000 homes rebuilt in the Houston market, which averages one family served every day for forty years.
“For the last 4 decades, Rebuilding Together has been THE non-profit leading the effort in repairing homes of low-income elderly, US military veterans, and working families in need,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
As part of the special day, volunteers from the presenting sponsors made repairs on two homes. Reliant helped the Ortiz family, and Valero helped the Cantera family. RT began these projects with contractors providing emergency plumbing repairs after the freeze of February 2021. Then RT moved them to the East End Community Revitalization Program to replace their roofs, stabilize the structures, and make other internal repairs. All of this work was provided at no cost to the homeowners.
See more, including photos and video at https://rebuildinghouston.org.
Contact
Rebuilding Together HoustonContact
Leonard DiFranza
(713) 659-2511
https://rebuildinghouston.org
Leonard DiFranza
(713) 659-2511
https://rebuildinghouston.org
Categories