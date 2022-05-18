Defense Strategies Institute Presents the 3rd Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium
Defense Strategies Institute presents the 3rd Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium will take place this July 27-28, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.
National Harbor, MD, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 3rd Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium, taking place this July 27-28, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. This year’s summit will focus on the forensic software tools, training, & technologies for helping to identify, maintain, & analyze digital evidence to help neutralize threats to national security., highlighting this year’s theme “Utilizing Forensic Tools to Enhance Investigative Capabilities.”
This year’s forum will detail the increased the need across all levels of law enforcement/government for increased cyber technical training. It will also stress how important it is to develop highly trained analysts, that can delve into the growing threat that digital media presents.
The 2022 Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
Jason Kane, SES, Special Agent in Charge (SAIC) of the Criminal Investigative Division, U.S. Secret Service
Lucas Zarwell, Director of the Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences, National Institute of Justice, DOJ
SA Jeremy Gauthier, Executive Assistant Director, Cyber Directorate, NCIS
Jeff Coburn, Section Chief for Digital Forensics & Analytics, Operational Technology, Division, FBI
Matt Seligman, Deputy Chief, Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, NSA
Edward LaBarge, Assistant Director, Cyber, US Army Criminal Investigative Command (CID)
John Riley, Cyber Division Chief, Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, DHS
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Enhancing digital forensics R&D to further facilitate digital evidence acquisition & analysis at the DOJ
- Delivering superior forensics & cyber technical training at the DoD in support of law enforcement, counterintelligence, & counterterrorism efforts
- Delivering technology-based solutions that enable & enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, & law enforcement operations
- Driving innovation at AFOSI in digital forensics that will help to facilitate an effective cyber strategy & improve overall investigative capabilities for special agents in the field
- Overseeing FLETC’s Development & Delivery of Collaborative Digital Evidence Acquisition & Cyber defense training to all levels of law enforcement
- Augmenting & amplifying NSA’s ability to prevent & eradicate cyber threats through increased industry partnerships
- Maintaining NCIS’s strong partnerships with Local, State, Federal, & Foreign Law Enforcement/Intelligence agencies to help track developments & trends in computer intrusions
- Leveraging digital forensics technologies to identify & combat false media such as Deepfakes
DSI welcomes Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalforensics.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
warfighter.dsigroup.org/
