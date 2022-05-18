AlignAcademy.com Releases Special Report for Cash-Strapped Startups
Report aims to help startup founders launch without the obstacle of lack of capital.
Jos, Nigeria, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AlignAcademy.com has released a special report that highlights tactics and strategies to help startup founders to launch their business ideas without using any cash. The report provides practical steps to enable people on a shoestring budget to kick-start their ideas using free or low cost resources.
“Our goal with this report was not only to help startups and small business owners, but also to help people who have allowed lack of capital to hinder their dreams,” said Winston C. Ikekeonwu of AlignAcademy.com. “It meant so much to share some of our own lessons learned through this report as a way of giving back to the startup community.”
Available for free upon request, the report titled "How to Start Your Business Today - Even If You're Completely Broke" offers information in a step-by-step format that is easy for readers to apply. The special report set out to create an educational experience that would support people who want to launch their ideas on a tight budget. In doing so, the report emphasizes basic everyday tasks - tasks that use common tools such as pen, paper, and a phone - so more startups can get started in fewer steps.
For further information on other benefits that startups could qualify for from AlignAcademy's business reports, please send an email to winston@alignacademy.com.
To get free details on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy's mission to help build a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.
Through her business projects, AlignAcademy helps private investors, startups, and small business owners through various educational projects that have a positive ripple effect on more families in their communities.
For further information or additional comments, please contact Winston C. Ikekeonwu via WhatsApp +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com.
Engr. Winston C. Ikekeonwu
+2348032219627
www.alignacademy.com
