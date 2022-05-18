Celebrate International Day of Yoga with Native Houstonian, Wayne Campbell, USA Yoga National Champion Gold Medalist; Enjoy a Family Event Full of Yoga for All Ages
Houston, TX, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Campbell, recent Gold Medalist in the 50+ Men’s Division at the 2022 USA Yoga Southwest Regional Championships, will be performing a yoga demonstration at the Houston International Day of Yoga, June 21, 2022 at Discovery Green.
Wayne has been competing in yoga championships for over eight years and has won multiple gold and silver medals regionally, nationally, and internationally. Wayne comes from a ballet & jazz dance background and enjoys the technical and personal challenge aspects of yoga championships.
“It really gives me a chance to expand my practice and show other people the delicate balance of strength, flexibility, and patience," says Wayne. “Being able to inspire others to get excited about yoga and find their own practice is why I continue to perform in yoga championships and why I have a yoga studio, Urban Fit Yoga here in Houston.”
Wayne is honored to be able to perform his championship routine on stage at the International Day of Yoga Festival at Discovery Green June 21, 2022. International Day of Yoga was created to help spread awareness of the many benefits of yoga. Originally introduced as a resolution in India, it quickly became popular worldwide as a day of celebration.
Houston’s International Day of Yoga Celebration
Tuesday, June 21
Discovery Green
Lawn activities start at 6 pm
Yoga program from 6:30 – 8 pm
https://www.discoverygreen.com/day-of-yoga
Wayne Campbell
Wayne is passionate about yoga and improving his overall body health. He loves the personal challenge of yoga championships and enjoys sharing his yoga enthusiasm on stage. He is the current 2022 World Yoga Sports Championship Gold Medalist, 2021 United States Yoga Sports Federation National Championship Silver Medalist. In 2020, he won Gold Medal at the International Yoga Sports Federation Championships and the 2020 United States Yoga Sports Federation National Championship 50+ Men’s Division. He also is the Gold Medalist for the United States Yoga Sports Federation National Championships in 2019 and 2017, in the same division.
Wayne is the owner of Urban Fit Yoga Houston and creator of Stretch Yoga Therapy.
Urban Fit Yoga
Urban Fit Yoga of Houston is a yoga studio in the Rice/Military District that offers Hot Yoga, Barre & Mat Pilates, and Stretch Yoga Therapy. Stretch Yoga Therapy is the brainchild of Wayne, and was developed to help keep his body mobile and maintain his range of motion for dance, yoga, and everyday life. Urban Fit Yoga has been open for 5.10 years and helped thousands of Houstonians find better physical and mental health.
Wayne Campbell
Urban Fit Yoga
Contact
Wayne Campbell
832-236-0134
urbanfityoga.com
