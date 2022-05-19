Leadership Change Announced at BayCare Clinic
Green Bay, WI, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ashwani Bhatia is BayCare Clinic’s new chief executive officer, the organization has announced.
Bhatia, BayCare Clinic’s chief medical officer, succeeds Chris Augustian, who has been CEO of the Green Bay-based specialty health care clinic since 2012.
Augustian is taking on a newly created executive role at BayCare Clinic. The planned transition takes effect in mid-June.
“I’ve accepted the position of CEO with excitement, great pride and great humility,” says Bhatia, who also will remain as BayCare Clinic’s chief medical officer.
“I extend my sincerest thanks to Chris for his years of leadership, his continued mentorship, and for his willingness to remain with BayCare Clinic in a new and vital role which will allow us to explore growth opportunities for the organization.”
Augustian will serve as president of clinic ventures, a new position in which he will manage and help advance the joint venture relationship between BayCare Clinic and Advocate Aurora Health.
“I am supremely confident in Dr. Bhatia’s ability to lead BayCare Clinic,” Augustian says. “He has my full, unequivocable support. I trust his ability to continue to ensure that BayCare Clinic remains the first-class, specialty health care service provider of choice.”
The transition will better position BayCare Clinic for growth and continued success, the organization’s leaders say.
Since joining BayCare Clinic in 2019, Bhatia has been an active liaison between leadership and its medical providers, has led successful recruiting efforts for various specialties and has developed and guided quality metrics to ensure the highest quality of care for its patients. Bhatia was instrumental in navigating BayCare Clinic through the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining BayCare Clinic, Bhatia held numerous leadership positions with Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Bhatia is a certified physician executive and member of the Vanguard Group for the American Association for Physician Leadership. He is actively pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Augustian joined BayCare Clinic in 2004, serving as controller before being named chief financial officer in 2006 and CEO in 2012.
About BayCare Clinic
BayCare Clinic, baycare.net, is the largest physician-owned specialty-care clinic in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It is based in Green Bay, Wisconsin. BayCare Clinic offers expertise in more than 20 specialties, with more than 100 physicians serving in 16 area communities. BayCare Clinic is a joint partner in Aurora BayCare Medical Center, a 167-bed, full-service hospital. Follow BayCare Clinic on Facebook and Twitter.
