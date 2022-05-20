Martin Yale Announces New Office in Wilmington
Martin Yale Industries has expanded its corporate presence, opening a new office in Wilmington, North Carolina for demos and sales operations.
Wilmington, NC, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Martin Yale Industries LLC a leading manufacturer of print finishing, packaging and high-speed ink jet printing equipment headquartered in Wabash, Indiana has opened its first off-site regional showroom and office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
“With our most recent acquisition of Postmark and the successful introduction of the RD435 die-cutting machine by Dyna-Cut, we felt the time was right to open a location for our dealers and partners in the eastern US to be able to see our newest technology firsthand,” said, Greg German, President of Martin Yale. “Especially with the upcoming market launch of our new RapidColor high-speed printing solutions, we want as many people to see those machines live and in person as possible,” says German.
Along with the demonstration showroom, there will be customer service and sales support based out of the Wilmington location. In addition, Martin Yale will continue to support industry trade shows and events that will provide additional options to our customers and dealers to experience these products in a live environment.
“We are so excited that our office is open for business in North Carolina,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Martin Yale Industries. "We have always welcomed our dealers and business partners into our plant and distribution center in Wabash, Indiana and will continue to do so, but thought it was important to have another option for on-site demonstrations that would bring us even closer to our committed dealer network.”
To book an appointment to see a live or virtual demonstration of Martin Yale’s latest technology, please contact your regional sales representative or reach out to us at Info@Martinyale.com and we will gladly accommodate your request.
Martin Yale Industries is a U.S. manufacturer of high-performance equipment, specializing in packaging, labeling & high-speed printing. Martin Yale covers a broad scope of business needs with a multitude of brands including MY Office Products (MYOP), Count, Dry-Lam, Dyna-Cut and Postmark. For additional information, visit www.Martinyale.com.
Contact
Martin Yale Industries
Brian Hermon
260-569-7211
https://martinyale.com
Brian Hermon
260-569-7211
https://martinyale.com
