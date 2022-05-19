Fairview HK Limited to Attend Multiple Conferences in Montreal in June 2022
Fairview HK is committed to being part of the financial services community and participating in various international conferences is just one way to interact with both clients and peers alike.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- International Conference on Business, Accounting, Financial, Marketing and Management Analytics ICBAFMMA on June 14-15, 2022.
The conference will cover: Big data, Big data analytics, Social media analytics, Accounting analytics, Financial analytics, Marketing analytics, Management analytics, Business analytics, Supply chain analytics, Operations management analytics, and Descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics.
International Conference on Financial Asset Management ICFAM on June 14-15, 2022
The conference will cover: Financial asset management, Advanced maintenance strategies, Big data analytics for engineering asset management, Asset and maintenance management, Asset valuations and financial management, International standards for financial asset management, Planning and scheduling in financial asset management, Policy, regulations, practices and standards for financial asset management, Strategic asset management for sustainable business, Technologies for asset data management, Portfolio modelling and rebalancing, Pre- and post-trade compliance, Order management, Performance measurement and attribution, Compliance with regulations, Client, regulatory and internal reporting and Data management.
Organized by the World Academy of Science, Engineering and Technology, which is a federated organization dedicated to bringing together a significant number of diverse scholarly events for presentation within the conference program.
The conferences offer the perfect opportunity to establish a regular presence at such events for Fairview HK Limited as it looks to expand its international presence.
About Fairview HK Limited:
Fairview HK Limited is one of the foremost privately owned Asia-Pacific orientated, boutique wealth management firms in Hong Kong. As a wealth and investment planning company with a strong history of delivering a high level of client service, expert advice and outstanding investment performance, they offer their services to a selected group of families, family offices, institutions and fund managers.
Contact
Jenie Ang
+852 456 999818
www.fairviewhk.com
