Local Young Rembrandts Announces Sale of Business After 15 Years
Hatboro, PA, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Young Rembrandts, a top franchise in child services and community staple of Southeastern Pennsylvania is available for sale. As it celebrates 15 years of business, the local franchisee is ready to retire and find a new owner for Southeastern, PA.
As a leading childhood art program, Young Rembrandts makes a powerful and positive impact on a child’s self-esteem and “I can do it” attitude. Currently over 440 local children draw every week. Building on the momentum of its exciting 15-year anniversary, Kim Jagaczewski, Director and Owner of Young Rembrandts Southeast PA, looks forward to assisting a new owner to change the lives of many more young children through the Power of Drawing. “I have enjoyed all the countless hours with kids and my staff; drawing and laughing,” says Jagaczewski. “I worked hard to get where I am today. I would love to help a new owner take on this rewarding business. This endeavor is an investment for your future. The sky is the limit.”
A recognized market leader with more than 30 years of success, Young Rembrandts empowers franchisees to be local leaders who provide an award-winning service to children promoting art, education and creativity. “Owning this franchise has allowed me personal freedom to be present at family events and given me job security; things I did not have when working in the corporate world,” said Jagaczewski. “I am in the phase of life to begin my retirement years. I have been working as the owner of Young Rembrandts Southeastern PA since 2008. We have a strong following and a great reputation in the community. We are growing quickly; many businesses are still trying to recover from the pandemic, but Young Rembrandts is thriving!”
A successful franchisee is an energetic, strategic thinker with excellent communication skills. “Our owners don’t need to be artists,” says Bette Fetter, founder and CEO of Young Rembrandts Franchise. “We provide the curriculum and training on all things art. Our franchisees are the connectors in their community, creating opportunities for jobs, learning and success for all. We love to see new owners come in with different skills and passion for their community.”
If you know someone who would like to operate a family-friendly, home-based and established business contact us directly. We welcome the opportunity to talk more with you or others about this Young Rembrandts business opportunity so that Young Rembrandts can continue to serve the wonderful community of Southeastern PA.
About Young Rembrandts
Young Rembrandts is a recognized leader in art education, offering a curriculum focused on teaching children to draw, using demonstration and a structured step-by-step process. Through the process of weekly instruction students are exposed to a wide variety of subject matter, artistic concepts, art history and mastery of their materials. Classes are taught to children ages 3 ½ to 12 years old. Young Rembrandts teaches more than 40,000 students each week in 31 states and four provinces. Through franchising, Young Rembrandts offers individuals the chance to grow their own business while creating a positive impact within the community.
