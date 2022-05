Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,188.00 to Operation Shower

Maplewood, MO, May 20, 2022 --( PR.com )-- MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Through Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. donates to local nonprofits. So far, Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated a total of $84, 644.43 since starting Closets for a Cause in 2020. This past April, $3,188.00 of their profits went to Operation Shower, whose mission is to host baby showers for St. Louis military families to ease the stresses of deployment and separation.“Operation Shower is so excited to be partnering with the Saint Louis Closet Co. as we love their mission of giving back to organizations within their community,” says LeAnn Morrissey, Founder and Chief Shower Officer of Operation Shower. The donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. directly impacts how many moms-to-be Operation Shower can serve and will help provide necessary items for expecting families, such as diapers, bottles, baby clothes, and toys.Operation Shower has been active in the St. Louis area since 2007 and hosts about 500 military families each year, with about 16 large-group baby showers that bring families together. The nonprofit has also continued its work these past couple of years by hosting virtual and drive-through events. However, the showers are returning as in-person events.“The most gratifying work of our organization is helping military families find joy during the difficult time of being separated from loved ones while expecting a baby. We also love surprises,” comments LeAnn Morrissey. “Operation shower is all about providing a day full of love, joy, and connection.”For more information about Operation Shower, visit their website at www(dot)operationshower(dot)org(slash).About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by St. Louis native Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www(dot)stlouisclosetco(dot)com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.