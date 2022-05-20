NavMD and HealthLock Partner to Form NavProtect Powered by HealthLock, Offering Peace of Mind to Millions of Americans Affected by Medical Privacy Violations & Fraud
NavMD and HealthLock announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to create NavProtect powered by HealthLock, a new healthcare fraud and abuse protection platform focused on the self-funded and fully-funded employer market.
Franklin, TN, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NavMD and HealthLock partner to form NavProtect powered by HealthLock, offering peace of mind to millions of Americans affected by medical privacy violations, fraud and overbilling Partnership gives birth to new fraud and abuse protection platform for employers and employees.
NavMD and HealthLock announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership to create NavProtect powered by HealthLock, a new healthcare fraud and abuse protection platform focused on the self-funded and fully-funded employer market.
The agreement brings together NavMD’s 15+ years of experience in data management and healthcare analytics and HealthLock’s proven ability to protect against medical privacy and fraud violations while monitoring and auditing consumer medical bills.
“By partnering with HealthLock and creating NavProtect, we believe we’re on track to fix healthcare one member at a time,” said Glenn Fisher, CEO of NavMD. “Many people think healthcare is broken. However, we believe that healthcare can be fixed with actionable insights and the right solutions – NavProtect is a clear example of that.”
Customers of NavMD and HealthLock will now be able to use NavProtect to view medical privacy violations, help protect against fraud and medical ID theft, and identify and resolve medical overbilling, advocating on the members’ behalf for the $325 billion lost to medical overbilling and fraud each year. In addition to the value and security NavProtect brings to members, they will also be able to leverage NavMD’s best-in-class analytics to unlock and implement strategies to address any unnecessary overspending.
“Over 40% of healthcare bills contain errors. NavProtect brings together the best data management and healthcare fraud and abuse protection companies in NavMD and HealthLock,” said Scott Speranza, CEO of HealthLock. “Together, we are delivering a product that every person in America needs to have peace of mind when dealing with the confusing world of healthcare.”
About NavMD: For over 15 years, NavMD has provided Benefit Advisors and Employers an all-in-one population health management platform to identify trends, find industry-specific point solutions, and execute their health plans– all from a single place. NavMD offers a wide variety of vetted and proven cost containment solutions right in the platform, allowing users to take action quickly based on their plan’s needs.
About HealthLock: HealthLock helps restore privacy, control and savings to healthcare by auditing members’ medical bills and protecting against medical privacy violations, fraud and overbilling. To date, HealthLock has reclaimed over $130 million for members. Previously only available to celebrities and high-net-worth clients, HealthLock technology is now available to help everyday consumers reduce the complexity, risk and cost of healthcare.
Media Contacts:
Bryce Bilodeau
NavMD- Director of Marketing
Bryce.bilodeau@navmd.com
(704) 999-0875
www.NavMD.com
David Burzynski
HealthLock – Chief Marketing Officer
burz@inassist.com
(480) 785-6503
www.healthlock.com
