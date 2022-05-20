Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Complete Marketing Resources, Inc. and VIV
Nashville, TN, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Complete Marketing Resources, is a leader in the web design, search engine optimization and online marketing space, specializing in the automotive industry. Established in 2008, CMR boosts an impressive portfolio of over 600 auto shops that benefit from their wide range of services.
The buyer, VIV, offers their clients a suite of digital marketing solutions across the U.S. VIV’s mission is to help businesses grow their sales. “As VIV strives to offer companies best-in-class marketing solutions that support all stages of the selling process, CMR, Inc brings a talented team and cutting-edge programming that bolsters our offering and expands our geographical reach across the U.S. CMR, Inc will continue to have the same great service and more by joining VIV,” said Allan Noe, Managing Partner, of VIV.
“The team at Complete Marketing Resources carved out an impressive niche in the automotive digital marketing vertical. Their hard work and dedication to their clients established them as a leader that did not go unrecognized. VIV sees the value of adding them to their already robust suite of services. A great result for both parties”.
– Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted thousands of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
