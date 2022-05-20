Berry Family Services Presents My Possibilities Community Ball June 11
Join My Possibilities for an elegant night supporting the intellectual and developmental disabilities community
Plano, TX, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, June 11, after two years of postponing due to COVID, approximately 900 Dallas Fort Worth area residents will gather alongside adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to celebrate My Possibilities (MP), a Plano-based for-cause organization designed to provide adults with IDD the opportunity to continue their education, at the long-anticipated annual Community Ball.
MP provides programs that focus on socialization, vocational and trade training, and independent living skills to Hugely Important People (HIPsters.) These skills equip HIPsters with the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve the life they deserve. My Possibilities’ mission is to courageously and relentlessly pursue the untapped possibilities of these Hugely Important People, making every day count.
Community Ball, presented by Berry Family Services, is back and at a new location – Hyatt Regency, Dallas. Dust off those capes and join them for an elegant night of celebrating heroes of the past, present, and future. Registration is at 5:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. with a red-carpet entrance for all HIPsters. Dance the night away with HIPsters and live music provided by Manhattan Sound. They will have a magical evening full of entertainment with music, dancing, and food, along with their popular wine pull and silent auction. Visit bit.ly/CBHERO22 to purchase your tickets.
MP is proud to announce long-time supporter, Berry Family Services as the Community Ball Presenting Sponsor. This annual gala raises funds for various programs at MP. The Community Ball remains a collaboration between MP and several North Texas organizations, families, and individuals in support of continued higher education for adults with IDD. Other key sponsors include Bread Financial, Beccy and Bennett Ratliff, FedEx, Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), and Toyota Motor North America. Continued support from various North Texas organizations displays commitment toward educational programs for adults with IDD.
“It is hard to believe that the last time we all gathered at the MP Community Ball was in 2019. The event quickly became our favorite gathering, where HIPsters, staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners come together to celebrate inclusivity. I want to thank Berry Family Services for presenting this year’s Community Ball. Their continued support of MP has been invaluable. We are elated that it is back in 2022, and we hope you can join us for what will certainly be the party of the decade,” says Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities.
“Berry Family Services, like My Possibilities, believes people with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) deserve exceptional service and value when it comes to meeting their personal needs. We are proud to support My Possibilities’ HIPsters with our presenting sponsorship of Community Ball 2022. Our goal is to help My Possibilities provide HIPsters with exceptional service through growing and innovative programs,” says Katie Beth, Community Services Manager of Berry Family Services.
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About Berry Family Services
Berry Family Services is a family-owned business that provides resources and energies to serve individuals with disabilities. With more than 40 years combined experience, BFS is dedicated to helping consumers help themselves through services and supports designed to meet their individual needs and choices.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-367-2200
