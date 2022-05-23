Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Offered to pixiv Premium Members Refreshed Now with Multi-Device Support
Celsys is offering Clip Studio Paint DEBUT to paying “pixiv Premium” members of the social art service, pixiv, operated by pixiv Inc.
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The offer is part of a refresh of the Clip Studio Paint DEBUT painting app, which now supports all types of computer, smartphone, and tablet devices. By signing up for a pixiv Premium membership, users get access to Clip Studio Paint DEBUT on up to two of their favorite Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, or Chromebook devices, free of charge.
pixiv is a communication service for creators, used by a total of 79 million users from 230 countries and regions around the world, and boasts over 100 million illustrations, comics, and short stories posted*1 to the service so far. With a pixiv Premium membership, users get access to a variety of bonuses and useful features for posting their works to the service. Clip Studio Paint DEBUT has been offered as a bonus for pixiv Premium members for Windows and macOS devices since 2013, and now with multi-device support, users can use the app on their smartphone and tablet devices in addition to their computers. Furthermore, with the Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Dual-device plan, pixiv Premium members can use the app on up to two supported devices, including Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook.
Clip Studio Paint DEBUT is recommended for artists starting their creative journeys, featuring the same natural and smooth drawing experience that the illustration, manga, and animation app Clip Studio Paint is known for. In addition to all the basics needed to draw digitally, it also includes some of Clip Studio Paint’s unique 3D drawing figures and short animation functionality.
Exclusive pixiv Premium member offer: Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Dual-device plan
Available from: May 19, 2022
Access: users can sign up for a Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Dual-device plan after registering for a pixiv Premium membership (JPY 550/month)
Supported languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Traditional)
Supported platforms: Windows, macOS, iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, Chromebook
Plan:
Free of charge for pixiv Premium members during the registration period
Available for use on up to two supported devices
pixiv Premium members who are current users of the Clip Studio Paint DEBUT (Windows/macOS) version may sign up for the new plan *2
Discounted upgrades to Clip Studio Paint PRO or EX Monthly usage plans are available to users of the pixiv Premium bonus Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Dual-device plan.
Sign up here (free pixiv membership with registration to pixiv Premium membership required)
https://www.pixiv.net/clipstudio/
Clip Studio Paint
Clip Studio Paint is used by over 15 million people for the creation of illustrations, comics, Webtoon, and animation.*3 Compatible with all device types from Windows and macOS computers to iPad and iPhone devices, as well Android smartphones, tablets, and even Chromebooks, Clip Studio Paint is known for its natural drawing feel and plentiful features. The app is supported by illustrators, comic artists, and animators, and used by beginners and industry professionals alike. It is available in seven languages (English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese), and more than 70% of users are located outside Japan.
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Alliances: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/debut/
*1 As of May 2022
*2 With the launch of the Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Dual-device plan bonus for pixiv Premium members, new signups for the previous Clip Studio Paint DEBUT (Windows/macOS) serial number offer will terminate. Users who currently use the serial number version may continue to use the app without disruption.
*3 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
