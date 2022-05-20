Lunch and Learn, Business Success in Trying Times on June 8 at 12:00; Jackson County Public Library, Sylva, NC
Upcoming Presentation. If the pandemic has reinforced anything well to business professionals, it is that one can’t just sit on their past accomplishments. Instead learn how businesses today are using a 4 Step Business Model for greater success.
Sylva, NC, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If the pandemic has reinforced anything well to business professionals, it is that one can’t just sit on their past accomplishments. Instead they should plan ahead for the future to survive in the market, just like an old military saying “prepare for war during peace time.” Based on more than 40 years serving business leaders and having to rebound in the last two decades, Ronald Robinson has created a 4 Step Business Model for greater success in today's continuing uncertainty and challenges. The author of A Business of Leaders, Ron is excited to offer the concepts in this one hour program. Feel free to bring your lunch to the Jackson County Public Library in Sylva, NC on Wednesday, June 8 at 12:00
