Mosaics Fine Art Festival Receives $6,000 Grant
Nonprofit presented with tourism grant from Greater Saint Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau.
St. Charles, MO, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mosaics Fine Art Festival recently received a $6,000 grant from the Greater Saint Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) as part of its 2022 St. Charles Tourism Grant Program.
The grant will support Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 27th annual event, which will take place Sept. 16 through 18. The three-day festival includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.
The Greater Saint Charles CVB promotes St. Charles – Missouri’s oldest and largest historic district – as a destination for conventions, sporting events, and leisure travel. Responsibilities include assisting day-to-day tourists with their questions, itineraries, and information needs.
“The Greater Saint Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau has been a true advocate of our art festival for many years,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “The generous grant will be used to support our upcoming annual art festival, which has taken place in downtown St. Charles for the past 26 years.”
The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
The grant will support Mosaics Fine Art Festival’s 27th annual event, which will take place Sept. 16 through 18. The three-day festival includes approximately 80 juried artists from more than 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, will be held along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.
The Greater Saint Charles CVB promotes St. Charles – Missouri’s oldest and largest historic district – as a destination for conventions, sporting events, and leisure travel. Responsibilities include assisting day-to-day tourists with their questions, itineraries, and information needs.
“The Greater Saint Charles Convention & Visitors Bureau has been a true advocate of our art festival for many years,” said Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival. “The generous grant will be used to support our upcoming annual art festival, which has taken place in downtown St. Charles for the past 26 years.”
The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067.
Contact
Mosaics Fine Art FestivalContact
Melinda Nolan
314-406-2067
www.stcharlesmosaics.org
Melinda Nolan
314-406-2067
www.stcharlesmosaics.org
Categories