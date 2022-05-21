Self Storage Plus Opens Brand New Facility in Upper Marlboro, MD
State of the Art Self Storage Developed by Arcland Property Company
Upper Marlboro, MD, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of third-party management services for storage properties in the mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the grand opening of their Upper Marlboro managed facility located at 16109 Queens Court Upper Marlboro, MD 20774.
The 3.97 acre parcel with 942 units was developed by Arcland Property Company, a local real estate and development firm with a focus on the self-storage industry. “We are excited to welcome the 34th store to the Arcland Portfolio. Prince Georges County is an ultra-high barrier to entry submarket and fits well into our strategy of building modern facilities with drive-through convenience on high visibility sites,” said Anthony Piscitelli, Senior Vice President of Investments for Arcland.
The new building is located just off Crain Highway and is within Collington Trade Center, and adjacent to the Amazon Business Center. The property proudly serves students, residents, and business owners in Westphalia, Collington, Brock Hall, Marlboro Village, and surrounding areas.
The three-story, 89,338 square foot facility consists of a unit mix ranging from 5’ x 5’ to 10’ x 30’ storage units. The facility features an enclosed drive-through loading area and offers both climate control and drive-up units. In addition to a wide variety of units, this facility also offers RV, boat, and vehicle parking.
Self Storage Plus lives by its PLUS promise, “We are Professional problem solvers, we Love our jobs, we exemplify Unrelenting excellence and deliver Sincere service.” Their online rental and payment system, along with their 365-day unit access allows their customers Room to Pursue Life®.
For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit www.selfstorageplus.com.
About Self Storage Plus: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our mission is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.
About Arcland: Arcland is a real estate investment company that specializes in the development and acquisition of Class A self storage properties in the Washington DC, and Baltimore Metro. Find out more about Arcland’s properties and partnerships here.
Julia Lutsenko
(202)624-3241
www.SelfStoragePlus.com
