Engel & Völkers Attends South Tampa Chamber of Commerce Opening
Real Estate Advisors representing Engel & Völkers South Tampa attend ribbon cutting ceremony for the new office opening of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce.
Tampa, FL, May 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new office location on 3415 W Bay to Bay Blvd. in Tampa, FL. The South Tampa Chamber of Commerce is a Certified+ Chamber by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals and was recognized as the 2020 Chamber of the Year. The association consists of over 650 businesses and community members. Entertainment for this celebratory event was provided by Breezin Entertainment & Productions, refreshments were provided by Buddy Brew, desserts were provided by Toffee to Go, and mimosas and cold brew were served by Kombi Keg.
Many came to celebrate this event as well as scope out the new location. In attendance was also Engel & Völkers South Tampa. Engel & Völkers South Tampa, voted a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, is a regular attendee, and often a sponsor, for multiple events held throughout the Tampa Bay area. Their shop location is in South Tampa’s Hyde House, a curated, gallery-style workspace offering a mix of coworking, private offices and event space located at 1646 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL. Representing Engel & Völkers South Tampa were real estate advisors Adriana Gajdosova and Ineta Kalnina. Kalnina comments, “It was, as always, a great experience networking and connecting with the Chamber members and friends.”
Another recent event hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce in which Engel & Völkers South Tampa also participated in, was the 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa festival, a one day event that was held on April 3rd, 2022 and featured unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, and live entertainment. Engel & Völkers South Tampa was a Beer Garden Sponsor and raffled off a customized Engel & Völkers bike and raised over $700 for Special Olympics Florida, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate.
The community of South Tampa itself is centrally located and minutes away from Tampa International Airport, Downtown, MacDill Air Force Base and a short drive from St. Petersburg. It consists of historic neighborhoods, an active business community, award-winning dining, diverse local arts and entertainment and is a vacation destination location for many.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa, a real estate brokerage, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops ranked as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Many came to celebrate this event as well as scope out the new location. In attendance was also Engel & Völkers South Tampa. Engel & Völkers South Tampa, voted a Top Workplace for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times, is a regular attendee, and often a sponsor, for multiple events held throughout the Tampa Bay area. Their shop location is in South Tampa’s Hyde House, a curated, gallery-style workspace offering a mix of coworking, private offices and event space located at 1646 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL. Representing Engel & Völkers South Tampa were real estate advisors Adriana Gajdosova and Ineta Kalnina. Kalnina comments, “It was, as always, a great experience networking and connecting with the Chamber members and friends.”
Another recent event hosted by the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce in which Engel & Völkers South Tampa also participated in, was the 16th Annual Taste of South Tampa festival, a one day event that was held on April 3rd, 2022 and featured unlimited food and beverage samples, a beer garden, and live entertainment. Engel & Völkers South Tampa was a Beer Garden Sponsor and raffled off a customized Engel & Völkers bike and raised over $700 for Special Olympics Florida, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate.
The community of South Tampa itself is centrally located and minutes away from Tampa International Airport, Downtown, MacDill Air Force Base and a short drive from St. Petersburg. It consists of historic neighborhoods, an active business community, award-winning dining, diverse local arts and entertainment and is a vacation destination location for many.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa, a real estate brokerage, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops ranked as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specializing in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Contact
Engel & Völkers South TampaContact
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
Categories