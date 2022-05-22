Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June.
The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies, engineering, equipment, services and technical skills. It is the fourth time that South Africa is represented by an official country pavilion at the event, which has been around for 17 years.
The largest expo and conference in the heart of the Copperbelt dedicated to the mining and industrial sector, DRC Mining Week will again gather some 600 mining executives from 80 mining houses and operators, 4000+ attendees, of which 70% will be international, more than 80 expert speakers, and the in- and outdoor exhibition will host German and South African country pavilions.
South Africa’s sought-after skills
“We are thrilled to have such a strong showing by South Africa at our first live, in-person show back in Lubumbashi since the pandemic; we regard it as a huge homecoming for all of us," says Elodie Delagneau, event director of DRC Mining Week. “The technical know-how, experience and specialist knowledge of our South African exhibitors are in great demand across the mining landscape on the continent, and in the DRC in the particular, as it is fast becoming a key mining destination as the world’s largest producer of cobalt.”
Cobalt is a critical mineral used in the production of lithium-ion batteries found in almost all smartphones, tablets, laptops and electric vehicles. The DRC reportedly has untapped mineral deposits estimated at US$24 trillion. It is Africa’s largest copper producer, the second largest producer of diamonds and has significant deposits of gold, zinc, tin and potash.
The companies that will represent South Africa at DRC Mining Week as part of the official South African pavilion are:
- Blot Engineering and Supplies (Pty) Ltd
- Bosielo and Lefoko Holdings (Pty) Ltd t/a BLH Mining and Boleng Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd
- Caterware Connection CC
- Grating Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hall Longmore Infrastructure (Pty) Ltd
- Kama Coils and Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- Kapablock (Pty) Ltd t/a Kapabrake
- Luhlaza Advisory and Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Mangi and Ngwazi Investments (Pty) Ltd t/a Mani Industries
- Ntulikazi Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Orca Fuel Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Pamodzi Unique Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Phakamile Industries CC t/a Rise Uniforms
- Prelec Mining Supplies (Pty)Ltd
- Siyasebenza Manufacturer CC
- Steloy Foundries (Pty) Ltd
- T-Legacy Components CC
- Trmac OTR Specialist (Pty) Ltd
- Vexlia (Pty) Ltd
- Weba South Africa (Pty) Ltd
International and local who’s who
The DRC Mining Week programme will address topical issues and challenges in the sector, as well as give the mining houses, operators and industry suppliers the opportunity to share project updates and success stories.
The who’s who in the mining sector who are part of DRC Mining Week’s conference programme include:
- Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC
- H.E. Jacques Kyabula Katwe Governor of Haut Katanga, DRC
- H.E. Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines, DRC
- Amedeo Anniciello, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Bank, DRC
- Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Head of Corporate Affairs, Glencore, DRC
- Rene Monzambe, Executive and Regional Manager, Vodacom Congo, DRC
- Amanda Zaina Matenda, Mine Planning Services and Support Lead- EMEA, Hexagon Mining, South Africa
The event boasts longstanding and loyal support from many sector leaders, including Equity BCDC, Orange and Standard Bank who are diamond plus sponsors, and ERG Africa, FBN Bank, Glencore and Vodacom Business, who are diamond sponsors. Other big names in industry that have partnered with DRC Mining Week in June include Ivanhoe Mines, the Cobalt Institute, USAID and Global Communities.
Registration to attend DRC Mining Week from 1–3 June 2022 can be done on the event's website.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include Enlit Africa, Nigeria Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Mining Review Africa, the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event’s premium media partner.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue:
- Live event: 1–3 June 2022
- Expo and conference: 1–3 June 2022
- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies, engineering, equipment, services and technical skills. It is the fourth time that South Africa is represented by an official country pavilion at the event, which has been around for 17 years.
The largest expo and conference in the heart of the Copperbelt dedicated to the mining and industrial sector, DRC Mining Week will again gather some 600 mining executives from 80 mining houses and operators, 4000+ attendees, of which 70% will be international, more than 80 expert speakers, and the in- and outdoor exhibition will host German and South African country pavilions.
South Africa’s sought-after skills
“We are thrilled to have such a strong showing by South Africa at our first live, in-person show back in Lubumbashi since the pandemic; we regard it as a huge homecoming for all of us," says Elodie Delagneau, event director of DRC Mining Week. “The technical know-how, experience and specialist knowledge of our South African exhibitors are in great demand across the mining landscape on the continent, and in the DRC in the particular, as it is fast becoming a key mining destination as the world’s largest producer of cobalt.”
Cobalt is a critical mineral used in the production of lithium-ion batteries found in almost all smartphones, tablets, laptops and electric vehicles. The DRC reportedly has untapped mineral deposits estimated at US$24 trillion. It is Africa’s largest copper producer, the second largest producer of diamonds and has significant deposits of gold, zinc, tin and potash.
The companies that will represent South Africa at DRC Mining Week as part of the official South African pavilion are:
- Blot Engineering and Supplies (Pty) Ltd
- Bosielo and Lefoko Holdings (Pty) Ltd t/a BLH Mining and Boleng Scaffolding (Pty) Ltd
- Caterware Connection CC
- Grating Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Hall Longmore Infrastructure (Pty) Ltd
- Kama Coils and Transformers (Pty) Ltd
- Kapablock (Pty) Ltd t/a Kapabrake
- Luhlaza Advisory and Consulting (Pty) Ltd
- Mangi and Ngwazi Investments (Pty) Ltd t/a Mani Industries
- Ntulikazi Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Orca Fuel Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Pamodzi Unique Engineering (Pty) Ltd
- Phakamile Industries CC t/a Rise Uniforms
- Prelec Mining Supplies (Pty)Ltd
- Siyasebenza Manufacturer CC
- Steloy Foundries (Pty) Ltd
- T-Legacy Components CC
- Trmac OTR Specialist (Pty) Ltd
- Vexlia (Pty) Ltd
- Weba South Africa (Pty) Ltd
International and local who’s who
The DRC Mining Week programme will address topical issues and challenges in the sector, as well as give the mining houses, operators and industry suppliers the opportunity to share project updates and success stories.
The who’s who in the mining sector who are part of DRC Mining Week’s conference programme include:
- Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC
- H.E. Jacques Kyabula Katwe Governor of Haut Katanga, DRC
- H.E. Antoinette N'Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines, DRC
- Amedeo Anniciello, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Bank, DRC
- Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Head of Corporate Affairs, Glencore, DRC
- Rene Monzambe, Executive and Regional Manager, Vodacom Congo, DRC
- Amanda Zaina Matenda, Mine Planning Services and Support Lead- EMEA, Hexagon Mining, South Africa
The event boasts longstanding and loyal support from many sector leaders, including Equity BCDC, Orange and Standard Bank who are diamond plus sponsors, and ERG Africa, FBN Bank, Glencore and Vodacom Business, who are diamond sponsors. Other big names in industry that have partnered with DRC Mining Week in June include Ivanhoe Mines, the Cobalt Institute, USAID and Global Communities.
Registration to attend DRC Mining Week from 1–3 June 2022 can be done on the event's website.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include Enlit Africa, Nigeria Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Mining Review Africa, the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry, is the event’s premium media partner.
DRC Mining Week dates and venue:
- Live event: 1–3 June 2022
- Expo and conference: 1–3 June 2022
- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC
Contact
DRC Mining WeekContact
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
Annemarie Roodbol
+27825627844
www.drcminingweek.com
Categories