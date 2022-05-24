Mule Box, a Local Dallas Portable Storage Startup, Aims to Kick the National Competition to the Curb
Americans Are Over Reliant on Self-Storage and DIY Home Moving Needs to Evolve-- Here Comes Mule Box.
Dallas, TX, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Let’s face it, humans accumulate stuff... and keep on accumulating more stuff! When your DFW neighbors needed to store their stuff, they most likely discovered there were limited options to help them. This discovery led to the creation of Mule BoxTM, a new company delivering weather-resistant, 16-foot portable storage containers right to homes and businesses when they are moving, renovating, or need to secure their supplies and equipment on a jobsite. Having a storage container right at home or work allows customers to pack and unpack on their timeline, saving them the stress of packing and moving in one weekend or driving heavy-duty truck rentals. Mule BoxTM can also store customers’ filled containers at their climate-controlled warehouse until they need their stuff.
Mule BoxTM is different from the national companies because Mule Box’s state-of- the-art “MuleBot” delivery system can place Mule Boxes in hard-to-reach alley driveways and other tricky spaces. And their MuleBot ensures that containers remain level throughout transport, minimizing customers’ contents from shaking, shifting or tipping.
After living through a flood renovation and a big move, Mule BoxTM co-owners Steve Choppin and Jack Civa both noticed there weren’t enough affordable and convenient options to store furniture and items right at their homes. “We had to pay too much for what looks like a dumpster—not too pretty outside our house—or we had to pay extra to haul everything to an off-site storage facility. What a hassle,” said Steve. After researching the storage industry for more than two years, Steve and Jack felt the DFW Metroplex needed a better brand and solution to provide a more complete local moving and storage experience. “Mule Box is the end result of our journey and given what we now know, we plan to expand to other cities and take the industry by storm—there’s no one else out there like us,” said Jack.
Mule BoxTM is an independently owned up-and-comer in the moving and portable storage industry. With our sure-footed, stubbornly secure storage solutions, their customers can always count on having a great experience with their portable storage needs.
To learn how Mule Box can help you or your customers, please email Steve Choppin at steve@mulebox.com.
