32nd Annual Family Picnic

Adoptions From The Heart is thankful to be able to bring adoptive families together again for a day of family fun. Join AFTH staff and families (both domestic and international) as they celebrate and thank their clients for allowing the agency to be a part of the journey to building beautiful families. AFTH’s family picnic will feature great music, food/snacks/drinks, arts and crafts, games/activities, and some amazing raffles.