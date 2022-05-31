Summer Fun Starts at The Gateway Family YMCA
YMCA Offers Summer Programming.
Elizabeth, NJ, May 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When thinking of Summer, what comes to mind? It’s a pretty good guess that swimming is one of the fun things considered, and perhaps some outdoor fun, with games like soccer and basketball. The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating Summer in every branch and in every program, promising a fresh lineup of classes to spark imagination, creativity and socialization. With options like Summer Day Camp, Swimming Lessons, Youth Soccer, Dance, Basketball and Gymnastics, the Y is bringing the fun this summer, like never before.
“This year, we have found that it’s so very important to get out, get together and socialize in a safe environment with caring staff and encouraged safety practices,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “At the Y, we truly offer something for every age, and families come together to learn, explore and enhance their daily routine, while learning something new.”
Registration begins June 6 for Summer YMCA Programs online at www.tgfymca.org and at The Gateway Family YMCA’s branches in Elizabeth, Rahway or Union. The 9-week Summer program session includes traditional favorites, along with some added unique programs like Virtual W.I.S.E. (Wellness, Independence, and Socialization for our Elders), Sweat and Tone, Water Exercise and more.
“As many individuals and families are struggling to regain composure from the pressure and isolation of the past two years, the Y provides programs and services to build community, develop youth and create safe experiences,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP/COO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are uniquely positioned to provide essential services like YMCA Housing and Social Services and Child Care, while also offering programs and events to bring our community, and families, together.”
In response to the growing obesity epidemic and decline in chronic conditions exacerbated by the global coronavirus pandemic, The Gateway Family YMCA offers programs like Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Group Lifestyle Balance and Diabetes Management which are open to the community, offered in multiple locations and taught in both English and Spanish.
“The pandemic has really shined a light on the epidemic of health disparities in underserved communities and communities of color, something we have worked hard on assisting with for many years,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations, The Gateway Family YMCA.
“Our dedication and commitment to meet the needs of the communities we serve in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, provides us with an opportunity to make great strides in providing reach, access and affordability through programs, services and YMCA membership,” added Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership and Development Officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The YMCA offers financial assistance to ensure that everyone has access, through a commitment to a mission of being for all.”
In fact, The Gateway Family YMCA creatively pivoted during the pandemic to include virtual programs, services and on-demand fitness opportunities to remove barriers in a time where safety and caution meant social distancing. Those programs have become part of the fabric of every day opportunities and group exercise schedules. Busy families, seniors and essential workers can visit the Y, take a class online, or any combination of both. In person, the Y provides family and lap swimming, basketball, personal training and all the amenities you would expect, while also teaching water safety for all ages, enrichment to combat learning loss and events for community socialization opportunities, bringing everyone together.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA visit: www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057 or the Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622.
Contact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
