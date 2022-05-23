YMCA Summer Day Camp Open House and Parent Information Session
The Gateway Family YMCA is Offering Summer Camp Information Session.
Linden, NJ, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA is gearing up for an exciting summer and is inviting parents in the community to learn more about Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA. In person Summer Day Camp Open House and Parent Information Sessions are available at YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union. Information and optional registration is available at www.tgfymca.org/events.
Registration for Summer Day Camp 2022 is ongoing in person and online at www.tgfymca.org. Camp locations include The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch, 135 Madison Avenue, Elizabeth, Five Points Branch 201 Tucker Avenue, Union, and Rahway Branch 1564 Irving Street, Rahway. Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA is available June 27 through August 28 in one-week sessions for Pre-K Age 3 through Grade 6. Registration is first come, first serve due to limited capacity for 2022.
At Y Summer Day Camp, kids can develop skills and self-confidence, make new friendships and gain a sense of belonging – all while having tons of fun. From games and sports to arts and crafts to outdoor adventures to science and technology, a Y Summer Day Camp experience offers kids the chance to learn new things and enjoy new adventures.
“In order to have fun and thrive, kids need to feel both physically and emotionally safe. When you drop your child off at The Gateway Family YMCA Summer Day Camp, you can rest assured that their total well-being will be nurtured and supported by our caring Y staff team members, who are committed to ensuring that their experience is a great one,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
“At our Y, kids will make new friends and have tons of fun as they learn, play and grow,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP, Chief Operating Officer.
Summer at the Y allows kids the space to grow stronger and more confident in a safe, nurturing environment. The Summer Day Camp experience teaches essential leadership and social skills and helps kids build character and develop confidence and independence.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. With a focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across the local community, the Y brings together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, to ensure that all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information on Summer Day Camp at The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org/day-camp or contact The Gateway Family YMCA Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622 or Rahway Branch 732-388-0057.
