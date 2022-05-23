Knockdown Officially Launches Its 3D Printed Custom-Fit Wireless Earbuds
Dallas, TX, May 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Knockdown's 3D printed, custom-fit, wireless, Knockdown Earbuds offer maximum stability and comfort with a true custom fit for any activity. In addition, Knockdown Earbuds provide premium sound with earbuds that never fall out.
Knockdown Earbuds offer high sound quality and connectivity, a touch control button, 4H battery life & 8H additional in case, water resistance IP56 and sound isolation.
"I created Knockdown Earbuds because of damaged ears and a lack of earbuds that truly fit. As a martial arts athlete myself, Knockdown Earbuds are meant to allow fighters and athletes to get into their zone, improve every day, and not be interrupted by constantly readjusting their audio equipment due to instability or comfort issues." - CEO and Co-Founder Sasson Sirot.
Knockdown Earbuds are available online at www.knockdown.fit. Only accepting purchases and deliveries in the United States. The retail price is $199.00.
Contact
Frank Trevino
303-579-6809
www.knockdown.fit
