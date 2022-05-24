Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Offers "A Chance to Trance" Hypnosis Event on June 25th
Clinical Hypnotherapist, Connie Brannan, CHt., of Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP teaches a live in person hypnosis seminar "A Chance to Trance.”
Bellevue, WA, May 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP, clinical hypnotherapy practice & licensed career school, announces a new hypnosis event this spring: "A Chance to Trance: Discover Hypnosis for Goal Achievement." It is a live in person group event being offered on June 25th in Bellevue, Washington.
"This is about harnessing your power of mind to achieve goals," says instructor and Clinical Neuro-Linguistic Hypnotherapist®, Connie Brannan. "Everyone can be hypnotized and learn to focus their own unconscious minds in powerful ways. If you've ever wondered what trance is like, here's your chance to experience hypnosis firsthand. I'll guide you through a hypnotherapy process for change. Bring a goal for your life success!"
Course Information:
https://seattlenlptraining.com/live-seminars-personal-change-now/
More about Connie Brannan, CHt. & Licensed Trainer of NLP®.
Connie is a Clinical Neuro Linguistic Hypnotherapist® and offers private change work sessions blending hypnosis & NLP in Bellevue, WA. https://www.mindworkshypnosis.net/
Connie Brannan is also a Licensed Trainer of NLP® through the co-originator of NLP, Dr. Richard Bandler and the Society of NLP®. She owns and operates a private career school teaching hypnotherapy and Neuro-Linguistic Programming in Washington State, Mindworks NLP. http://www.seattlenlptraining.com.
Contact:: Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP
Connie Brannan, CHt.
425-564-8608
www.mindworkshypnosis.net
