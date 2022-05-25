Enclosure Gaskets to Fit Frame Edges Available Ex-Stock and Online from FDB Panel Fittings
Clip-on profiles now available from the FDB Online store combine the characteristics of edge protection profiles and sealing profiles. Their Clip-on design enables quick and convenient installation to provide effective enclosure sealing when fitted to a flange edge.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- These Clip-on profiles, now available from the FDB Online store, combine the characteristics of edge protection profiles and sealing profiles. Their Clip-on design enables quick and convenient installation to provide effective enclosure sealing when fitted to a flange edge. This gives rise to the description “P” type gasket and it is the hollow “P” section which allows a door clamping range from 0.8mm to 6.00mm. This is especially useful when paired with compression latches which typically provide a 6mm clamping range. In these situations, the hollow section can be punched to release internal pressure as the “P” part is compressed.
Combination clip-on sealing profiles extend the properties of edge protection to include sealing by featuring, a sealing part of the profile made of sponge rubber which is then bonded by vulcanization during the extrusion process to a soft rubber with a steel clip-on core.
FDB Panel Fittings combination profiles consist of PVC with closed cell sponge rubber profiles. These sponge rubber elements are made of high-quality synthetic rubber and are characterized by a high age resistance and great elasticity. The profiles made of NBR are oil resistant and tested according to UL standards.
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/sealing
