Family Law Attorney Iman Zekri Featured in Authority Magazine Discussing 5 Things New Attorneys Should Know
Fort Myers, FL, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Florida divorce, marital and family law attorney Iman Zekri was featured in the article: “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Attorney,” published by Authority Magazine. Authority Magazine shares empowering interviews and insights of celebrities and professionals in diverse industries. The publication is an advocate for the work that Arianna Huffington and Thrive Global are doing to help individuals, companies and communities improve their well-being and performance and unlock their greatest potential.
Zekri serves on The Florida Bar’s Student Education & Admissions to the Bar Committee and assists in reviewing whether Florida law schools are adequately preparing their students for the practice of law. She is the recipient of the 2020 Florida Bar Journal Excellence in Writing Award for her article, “Respectfully Dissenting: How Dissenting Opinions Shape the Law and Impact Collegiality Among Judges,” which was published in The Florida Bar Journal. Zekri was also recently elected Secretary of the Association of Family Law Professionals’ Board of Directors, an organization whose mission is to educate legal, financial and mental health professionals to better serve the needs of families in transition. In 2020, Zekri was inducted into the Order of Barristers for her exceptional skill in advocacy and brief writing. Being a strong leader among young attorneys, Zekri is quoted in the Authority Magazine article as saying:
“Knowledge is power, and most people know very little about the legal system, so I use my legal education to help the less fortunate through pro bono work as much as possible. I also recognize that I would not be where I am today without the incredible mentors I have come across during my journey.”
Zekri graduated from Riverdale High School’s International Baccalaureate program, Florida Gulf Coast University (B.A., summa cum laude), and the University of Florida Levin College of Law (J.D., cum laude). Zekri may be reached at iman.zekri@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1119.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Zekri or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
