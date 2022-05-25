Ardo Gives Away Breast Pumps to Help Families of Formula Shortage Crisis
Ardo announces breast pump donation to parents intent on donating pumped milk to families who cannot access formula.
Herndon, VA, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ardo medical, Inc., creators of the Swiss-made Ardo Alyssa breast pump, is donating breast pumps to help families affected by the recent formula shortages. Ardo is donating their revolutionary Alyssa breast pump to pumping mothers who intend to donate their extra pump milk to local milk banks and families in need of milk.
“The formula shortage is very heavy on our hearts here at Ardo and we know that parents are doing all they can to feed their baby,” said Nikolaos Papadopoulos, President of Ardo medical, Inc. “We have an amazing community of moms that are always willing to help each other out. We want to show our support by donating Alyssa breast pumps to moms who are pumping and planning on donating the pumped milk to families affected by the formula crisis.”
The Ardo Alyssa breast pump is the first and only breast pump in the world with The Personal Power Pump™ function that mimics cluster feeding, which is shown to increase a breast pumper’s milk supply. Increasing milk supply is of upmost importance for many pumping parents during this time of need. An increase of milk supply will allow breast pumping mothers to donate their extra pumped milk to families who cannot purchase formula.
Ardo Alyssa breast pumps will be donated and distributed to breast pumping parents through a giveaway hosted on Ardo’s Instagram page.
About Ardo
Nestled in the Swiss Alps is the home of Ardo medical. This picturesque setting is where the Ardo Alyssa breast pump is meticulously assembled by hand, providing you the best Swiss-quality breast pump available. In the late 1960s, Ardo's founder was CEO of the world’s first breast pump company and brought the first electric breast pump from Switzerland to the United States. To this day, Ardo is a family-owned and family-run company.
For further information about Ardo's website, ardo-usa[dot]com.
Jenell Henning
844-411-2736
www.ardo-usa.com
