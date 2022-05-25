AlignAcademy.com Announces New Business Training Series
AlignAcademy is offering lessons to help both investors and startups take advantage of today's opportunities.
Jos, Nigeria, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AlignAcademy.com announced an exciting new training series, designed specifically for investors, startups and small businesses. The Startup Class Training Series is a collaboration with various sponsors and partners, and offers an ongoing platform for startups and investors to network, get answers to their questions, and connect with key resources to help them scale to the next level of their growth. At the end of each training session, people will have a better chance to take steps to grow their business ideas.
Registration is available upon request by sending an email to support@alignacademy.com. This training series is open to all members of the startup and small business community and is available both offline and online.
“At AlignAcademy, we've always made it our goal to help small businesses and startups by providing clear and easy-to-apply information,” stated Winston C. Ikekeonwu of AlignAcademy.com. “Considering that small businesses are the largest employers of labour, we want to make sure that we help the CEOs and founders of tomorrow to build a more productive workplace where people can learn while having fun at the same time.”
Ikekeonwu continued: "Many people don't understand the ripple effect a failed business can cause in society. When a business goes under, more than just the bottom line gets affected. It also leads to loss of jobs which leads to struggling families - and could even end up forcing children into crime. That's why we do anything we can at AlignAcademy to make every business a success. You can look at it as part of our own little crime prevention plan."
Participation in the training series offers both investors and startups an opportunity to network, exchange ideas, discuss funding options and more. The lessons are designed to be both educational and interactive to help people of all ages who want to grow their dream business.
For further information on other benefits that startups could qualify for from AlignAcademy's business training series, please send an email to support@alignacademy.com.
To get free details on how you could be a part of the AlignAcademy's mission to help build a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential, please visit www.alignacademy.com today.
Through her business projects, AlignAcademy helps private investors, startups, and small business owners through various educational projects that have a positive ripple effect on more families in their communities.
For further information or additional comments, please contact Winston C. Ikekeonwu via WhatsApp +234 803 2219 627 or email winston@alignacademy.com.
About Align Academy Group
The Align Academy Group is on a mission to help create educational opportunities for investors and startups who want to grow their careers and businesses.
AlignAcademy.com
8 Emmanuel Mwolpun Close
Rayfield
Jos - Nigeria
Contact: Winston C Ikekeonwu
Email: winston@alignacademy.com
Phone/WhatsApp: 234 803 2219 627
