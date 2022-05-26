Culinary Remix/Match with Hoama’s Deepanker "DK" Khosla and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil
W Koh Samui is set to shake-up the island’s dining scene with a two-day collaboration from 3-4 June 2022 between Deepanker "DK" Khosla, owner and chef of Hoama Bangkok, and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil.
Koh Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Deepanker Khosla, affectionately known as “DK,” is as passionate about re-imagining authentic Classic Indian cuisine which he likes to call Neo-Indian, as he is for achieving food sustainability. Chef "DK’"brings this passion and perspective in crafting his ensemble of the menu for the upcoming collaboration.
His restaurant Hoama - Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant in the heart of Bangkok, was recently listed into the highly-coveted "Michelin Guide Thailand, 2022."
A recent guest judge on the popular television show "Iron Chef Thailand," Manoj Kottarathil is the Executive Chef at W Koh Samui. Chef Manoj hails from Kochi, southern coast of India which is widely regarded as the "Queen of Arabian Sea."
Chef Manoj has over 22 years of multicultural culinary experience in classic French, Italian, Middle Eastern, Indian, and Asian cuisines. His career has led him to Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand for some of the world’s top hotel brands including Ritz Carlton, Raffles, Mandarin Oriental, and at W Hotels for the past 9 years.
Chef Manoj continues to draw inspiration from his southern Indian hometown of Kochi, combining this with locally sourced herbs and sustainable ingredients that are unique to this part of the Kingdom to craft his signature recipes.
An epic dining experience awaits with a "Four Hands" dinner at the Kitchen Table on 3 June from 6 PM with both chefs collaborating on a nine-course menu. Price is at THB 3,290++ per guest with premium wine pairing and beverages included.
The next day, have your fill of a limited-time selection from an all-you-can-eat a la carte brunch at Namu and by the beach from 12 Noon to 4 PM at THB 1,690++ per guest.
Don’t miss this bold pop-up - seats are limited. For inquiry and reservations, call +66 77 915 999 or email bf.wkohsamui@whotels.com
His restaurant Hoama - Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant in the heart of Bangkok, was recently listed into the highly-coveted "Michelin Guide Thailand, 2022."
A recent guest judge on the popular television show "Iron Chef Thailand," Manoj Kottarathil is the Executive Chef at W Koh Samui. Chef Manoj hails from Kochi, southern coast of India which is widely regarded as the "Queen of Arabian Sea."
Chef Manoj has over 22 years of multicultural culinary experience in classic French, Italian, Middle Eastern, Indian, and Asian cuisines. His career has led him to Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand for some of the world’s top hotel brands including Ritz Carlton, Raffles, Mandarin Oriental, and at W Hotels for the past 9 years.
Chef Manoj continues to draw inspiration from his southern Indian hometown of Kochi, combining this with locally sourced herbs and sustainable ingredients that are unique to this part of the Kingdom to craft his signature recipes.
An epic dining experience awaits with a "Four Hands" dinner at the Kitchen Table on 3 June from 6 PM with both chefs collaborating on a nine-course menu. Price is at THB 3,290++ per guest with premium wine pairing and beverages included.
The next day, have your fill of a limited-time selection from an all-you-can-eat a la carte brunch at Namu and by the beach from 12 Noon to 4 PM at THB 1,690++ per guest.
Don’t miss this bold pop-up - seats are limited. For inquiry and reservations, call +66 77 915 999 or email bf.wkohsamui@whotels.com
Contact
W Koh SamuiContact
Almario Mungcal
+6677915999
www.wkohsamui.com
Almario Mungcal
+6677915999
www.wkohsamui.com
Categories