Culinary Remix/Match with Hoama’s Deepanker "DK" Khosla and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil

W Koh Samui is set to shake-up the island’s dining scene with a two-day collaboration from 3-4 June 2022 between Deepanker "DK" Khosla, owner and chef of Hoama Bangkok, and W Koh Samui Executive Chef, Manoj Kottarathil.